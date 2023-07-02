Sept. 23, 1930—June 22, 2023
HELENA—Lieutenant Colonel Ethel B. LaRock passed away on June 22, 2023, at the Fort Harrison VA Hospital at the age of 92. Ethel was born in Wolf Creek and grew up in the 6th Ward in Helena. She was the youngest of nine children.
Ethel was passionate about her service in the Army where she retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. She served in both Korea and Vietnam and was awarded multiple medals including the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and a Bronze Star for heroic combat actions during the Korean War.
While never marrying or having children of her own she is survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews and great and great-great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. To live a life worth living is exactly who Ethel was, and paragraphs on a page cannot fully exemplify everything she was. She was a beautiful person who could love and give and at the same time, teach you a lesson on how to treat people the right way. Auntie Ethel had a curiosity to learn, and explored every aspect of art, literature, and late nights watching tennis or old movies. If a card game was to be played, she was right in the middle ready for the next hand. And for those of us who played against her, it was a battle from start to finish. If a family member or even a stranger was in need, she would go to the farthest lengths to ensure that you were given a hand up, not a handout. She could spin a story that took you on an adventure, and then give you a book so you could learn about something new.
Right up until the end, Auntie Ethel was pushing herself to keep sharp, keep climbing, and look back at what she accomplished! She was an Army Nurse where she traveled all over the world, she was an accomplished artist, she truly enjoyed music and the arts. And she was the Most Beautiful Girl in the World!
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Tad and Olive LaRock; brother, Richard who passed away in combat in WWII; brothers: James, John, Louis, and William LaRock; and sisters: Elinor Knox, Frances Bucy, and Claire Romberg. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Harrison, Friday, July 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. A gathering will be held at the American Legion, 3095 Villard Ave, Helena, MT, 59601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Montana Historical Society.