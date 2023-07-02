While never marrying or having children of her own she is survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews and great and great-great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. To live a life worth living is exactly who Ethel was, and paragraphs on a page cannot fully exemplify everything she was. She was a beautiful person who could love and give and at the same time, teach you a lesson on how to treat people the right way. Auntie Ethel had a curiosity to learn, and explored every aspect of art, literature, and late nights watching tennis or old movies. If a card game was to be played, she was right in the middle ready for the next hand. And for those of us who played against her, it was a battle from start to finish. If a family member or even a stranger was in need, she would go to the farthest lengths to ensure that you were given a hand up, not a handout. She could spin a story that took you on an adventure, and then give you a book so you could learn about something new.