Erin Lyndes, Jackson, Murdo & Grant

It wasn’t a direct route that led Erin Lyndes to becoming an attorney, but no matter the course she charted, she is now hailed by colleagues as “a tireless advocate for her clients.”’

The 29-year-old Lyndes is a shareholder partner at Jackson, Murdo & Grant in Helena, making her one of the youngest partners in the state, colleagues said.

Lyndes, a Capital High School graduate, started with the firm in 2019.

She said she began studying criminal justice and then considered other options such as teaching. She then got into the paralegal program and decided she wanted a little more control of the law.

“It all kind of worked out and I got accepted into law school in Missoula,” she said.

Friend and coworker Annie Hanshew said Lyndes “represents clients from the city of Helena in litigation to single mothers in custody disputes.”

Lyndes said she likes practicing law because it is always changing.

“There are no boring days as a lawyer -- for better or worse,” Lyndes said, adding she likes the critical thinking the job requires.

She mainly does litigation and oral brief writing and focuses on defense litigation for municipalities, school districts and some family and business law.

Her legal efforts extend beyond the courtroom, and she is a volunteer with Montana Legal Services and does volunteer work for the Montana Innocence Project.

She is with the Purview Health Center board and on the fundraising committee for ExplorationWorks.

She mentioned growing up on a family ranch near Marysville and learning from parents Jeff and Nancy that hard work can take a person a long way.

One of her top goals was to become a shareholder at JMG.

“It was one of the bigger check-offs,” she said.

Lyndes said she would like to begin her focus on young people in the legal field.

“Age is more of a deterrent than gender,” she said, adding she would like to see programs to help more females and minorities succeed.

Lyndes, who is single, said she is happy to see how close-knit the Helena community is.

She said Helena is not the sleepy town that some people think it is.

“I think Helena is a secret gem of Montana,” Lyndes said.