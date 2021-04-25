Age: 34
Education:
Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Montana
Occupation:
Director of Institutional Research and Integration, Carroll College
Relevant experience:
For the past decade, I have worked in education as school teacher in Montana’s sister-state of Kumamoto, Japan, then as an employee of the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, and now at Carroll College. In Japan, I had the joy of teaching English as a second language at elementary junior high schools. During my time at the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, I had the opportunity to collaborate with K-12 partners, such as the Office of Public Instruction, on different projects, especially in regards to career and technical education as well as the iGraduate Montana program. In my position at Carroll College, I am responsible for data analytics and I play a role in our fiscal and strategic planning processes. My professional experiences have included working with city, county, and state government entities and I served on the Census 2020 Complete Count Committee. I also had the honor to serve on the Lewis and Clark Literacy Council’s Board of Directors; spending two years as the President of the Board. The Literacy Council collaborates with Helena Public Schools to deliver an elementary school reading program called Book Pals.
My son is currently a second grader at Smith School and I am excited to have my daughter entering kindergarten next fall. I am passionate about education and believe that a strong public education system is one of the key drivers of economic and social prosperity.
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
1. An effective and healthy transition to normal school activities as the COVID-19 pandemic concludes
2. Strengthening the financial position of the District
3. Supporting students whose academic progress has been negatively impacted by the disruption caused by COVID-19
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
No single solution could have been best for every student or family, but I was impressed at the way the District engaged employees and parents to craft a response that met the needs of most people. The planning and communication were thoughtful and there were multiple opportunities for the public to provide input. The District should be commended for executing a complex plan and making adjustments based on community input and the local COVID-19 situation.
The dedicated educators at our schools deserve the highest praise for their efforts to ensure that every child had access to a quality education. For many teachers, this was the first time utilizing online pedagogy. Many of them were conducting remote classes and in-person classes at the same time. The lesson planning and curricular adaptations really highlighted the creativity and commitment of the teachers in our District.
Moving forward, I would like to see Helena Public Schools continue to implement the existing plan. As more people receive the vaccine and cases decline in Lewis and Clark County, the School District should be anticipating entering the next school year in Phase III with fewer restrictions in place.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
My hope is that Helena Public Schools will continue to provide the best possible education for all students. We have a strong District that employs many excellent teachers, staff, and administrators. I would hope that in my time as a Trustee, Helena Public Schools would steward public resources to provide a rigorous learning environment and to support our teachers. The District must focus on preparing our students to tackle the social, economic, and environmental issues of tomorrow. I would love to see an even greater emphasis on career and college preparation, continuing the work that has already been done to provide students with dual enrollment and work-based learning opportunities. And above all, I would like to build structures and processes to ensure the wellbeing, health, and safety of our students.