For the past decade, I have worked in education as school teacher in Montana’s sister-state of Kumamoto, Japan, then as an employee of the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, and now at Carroll College. In Japan, I had the joy of teaching English as a second language at elementary junior high schools. During my time at the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, I had the opportunity to collaborate with K-12 partners, such as the Office of Public Instruction, on different projects, especially in regards to career and technical education as well as the iGraduate Montana program. In my position at Carroll College, I am responsible for data analytics and I play a role in our fiscal and strategic planning processes. My professional experiences have included working with city, county, and state government entities and I served on the Census 2020 Complete Count Committee. I also had the honor to serve on the Lewis and Clark Literacy Council’s Board of Directors; spending two years as the President of the Board. The Literacy Council collaborates with Helena Public Schools to deliver an elementary school reading program called Book Pals.