Erik Rose, Carroll College

A 5,500-mile journey from home led one young Helena professional right back to the state he loves.

After the now 33-year-old Erik Rose graduated from the University of Montana, he moved to Kumamoto, Japan, to teach school children English.

While there, Rose hosted and translated for Montana State University President Waded Cruzado and Montana's Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian. The pair were impressed and encouraged Rose to apply for jobs within the state's higher education system.

By 2014, he landed a job in the office of the commissioner of higher education "and took the lead on many critical projects," according to the 20 Under 40 nomination letter submitted by his former and current boss John Cech.

"Going to Japan actually led me back to Montana," Rose said.

He has since gone on to serve on the Lewis and Clark County Literacy Council Board of Directors, helping immigrants and illiterate Americans better connect with the world around them. Rose spent the last two and a half years as the board's president.

When Cech took his prominent role as Carroll College president, Rose went too.