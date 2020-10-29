Years that will live in infamy: 1941, 1968 and 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Myrna Loy and Netflix
(R)
Grade: B+
We long to escape from 2020, and can hardly imagine or remember a darker, more cloistered time.
Unless, perhaps, it was 1968 – and before that, of course, 1941.
Just 68 days apart in 1968, MLK was assassinated and then RFK. The Vietnam War took nearly 17,000 lives that year, the largest death count of the war.
While college seniors donned caps and gowns in May 1968, the Tet Offensive would kill 2,169 American soldiers that same month. Diplomas arrived in the mail weeks later, as did summons from our draft boards.
Martin Luther King and Malcom X offered opposing visions of the road to racial equality, as tensions divided the country. Black gloves rose into the air at the 1968 Olympics. Nixon won the presidency.
While MLK’s disciples preached non-violence, others had given up on peaceful tactics.
"Martin's dead. Bobby's dead. Jesus is dead. They tried to do it peacefully. We gonna try somethin' else.”
One historian has written that, “the year 1968 remains one of the most tumultuous single years in history.”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” takes us back to that era, as if we needed to trade one tumultuous time for another.
But perhaps it is helpful to see the currents of upheaval recycling through history.
As one who graduated from college in 1968 and who walked to the Walla Walla post office one night to see “the list of birthdays” which would determine the order in which we would be drafted, my recollections are vivid.
Ultimately, I did not serve. But the names of my generation are engraved many times over on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.
The focus of the story is an infamous trial of a group of men prosecuted for conspiring to start a riot in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. “The Chicago 7” were anti-war activists intent to take their message to the door of the convention where reporters and their cameras were assembled.
Violence broke out between the protestors and the Chicago police, and prosecutors brought charges against these seven. They were convicted in the first trial, but that verdict was thrown out.
From my perch, the film’s courtroom histrionics were both overdrawn and undercooked. We know how the politically charged trial will end up – it’s something of a kangaroo court.
But the portrayal of the history circa 1968 is worth recounting in the age of Black Lives Matter. The battle against leftist activism echoes loudly today, including the attempt to divert the conversation away from the underlying issues - Vietnam then, systemic racism now.
The antics of Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin amused me, but I was most focused on one defendant: Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne). He’s portrayed as complex, shades of gray rather than black/white. He talks about forging a long-term plan to address the war and racism, rather than provocative short-term action.
At one key moment in the trial, after a justice-squashing ruling, six of the defendants refuse to stand as the judge leaves, but Hayden does rise -- for a moment. Realizing his partners are sitting, he quickly sits. The judge took this to mean respect. His co-defendants saw it as betrayal.
Hayden tries to explain it away as accidental. In an act of contrition, Hayden eventually defies the judge, drawing cheers a gavel couldn’t silence.
Those devices are a touch melodramatic, but Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) president Hayden was a complex member of the movement who went on to be elected to the California state legislature.
Hayden seemed to be a pragmatic activist, with his compass tilted more towards MLK than MX.
There’s one Oscar worthy performance by Mark Rylance as counselor William Kunstler. Brilliant work.
What’s fascinating is watching the recreation of conversations, fictional of course, among activists, arguing about their strategy/tactics. The script avoids stereotyping that dialogue, allowing disagreements to arise.
Numerous times, key figures have to choose whether to follow their conscience, or accede to pressure. Sometimes they retreat. Other times they take a deep breath and lean into the wind.
I see this film as complex underneath a simplistic surface. It’s easy to read Aaron Sorkin’s film as an angry political tract in support of current protests. But the script lets us see the struggles inside the movement. I saw activists I admired, and some I did not.
I’m sure a profile of the police on the front lines would have uncovered officers of integrity standing next to ones too eager to swing a club.
We learn more by seeing complex human beings struggle than we do by condemning scapegoats or crowning heroes.
