Years that will live in infamy: 1941, 1968 and 2020

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” takes us back to that era, as if we needed to trade one tumultuous time for another.

But perhaps it is helpful to see the currents of upheaval recycling through history.

As one who graduated from college in 1968 and who walked to the Walla Walla post office one night to see “the list of birthdays” which would determine the order in which we would be drafted, my recollections are vivid.

Ultimately, I did not serve. But the names of my generation are engraved many times over on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.

The focus of the story is an infamous trial of a group of men prosecuted for conspiring to start a riot in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. “The Chicago 7” were anti-war activists intent to take their message to the door of the convention where reporters and their cameras were assembled.

Violence broke out between the protestors and the Chicago police, and prosecutors brought charges against these seven. They were convicted in the first trial, but that verdict was thrown out.

From my perch, the film’s courtroom histrionics were both overdrawn and undercooked. We know how the politically charged trial will end up – it’s something of a kangaroo court.