Women in love: Steamy romance on a cold windy beach

Such moments always raise the question of authenticity versus exploitation, or perhaps eroticism versus pornography. Does the explicitness deepen the story or is it gratuitous?

I’ve seen both types of film – ones that are wonderful precisely because of their sexual honesty and ones that seem exploitive as they slip into salacious male-gaze mode.

I thought back to a conversation with a friend of mine, a gay film critic. As films tiptoed into depicting gay love in the 1980s, he said he welcomed the progress but regretted the caution. The love was coded and sanitized so as not to offend a straight audience. Straight sex had no such restrictions or limitations.

Remembering that, I saw “Ammonite” as both surprisingly explicit and also honest.

Both stars and the director have been interviewed at length about those scenes. Director Francis Lee seems a bit exasperated by the excess amount of press given to same-sex love scenes compared to straight sex scenes. Such scenes are still seen as newsworthy even though society is more accepting of LGBTQ+ than ever.

Winslet and Ronan say they choreographed the scenes themselves. Winslet said she chose Ronan’s birthday to film them because “I just wanted her to have, frankly, a great memory in her film life.”