Women in love as autumn leaves doth fall

Deux (Two of Us)
French, with subtitles
Amazon Prime
(R)
Grade: A-
As this tender, sad story of a long hidden lesbian romance begins, Mado and Nina, two ladies of a certain age, are dancing barefoot at a club to the love song, “Chariot Sul Mio Carro” (“I Will Follow Him”).
Two hours later, as our story ends, they are dancing barefoot again, to the same song, in an apartment.
The first dance was free, spirted. The second steps are tentative, fragile.
The story of why those steps become slower is equal parts smiles and tears.
Once upon a few decades ago, coming out films were cutting new ground. Now they are commonplace.
But the subtitled French film “Deux” explores a quiet corner of gay life, not often shared.
One of our ladies, Mado, has been married for a lifetime, and has grown children. When her husband of many decades dies, she is, hypothetically, able to embrace her long-submerged lesbian self, more honestly and openly.
She has secretly been the discreet lover of an elderly neighbor Nina for a long while.
But how does she tell her family – a family who will forever see her as Dad’s partner, even though he’s gone?
Coming out a few decades late is the first challenge presented by “Deux.”
Mado promises Nina she will tell family “at the next dinner.” But dinners come and go – sentences start and stop. “I have something important to tell you...”
Mado can’t summon the courage, knowing resistance and conflict is likely.
Then, with her secret still buried, Madeleine suffers a serious stroke.
She survives, but is seriously impaired. She can’t talk, and she seems disconnected from reality. Her eyes can’t focus on those near her.
How does the victim of a stroke, with severe memory loss, give and receive love? Will love fade along with memory?
When I realized where this film was headed, very vivid, sad memories returned -- memories of my wife’s last days here in Helena.
All of us who have been with loved ones near the end of their journey struggle trying to show love, hoping it is being received – but not knowing. We draw inferences from the most subtle of clues – the slightest of movement of the hand being held. Eyes that seem, for a moment, to sparkle.
My wife spoke only one word in her final three weeks. After a violin serenade from one of her students, her eyes opened: “Fabulous” she said, and slipped back into darkness.
The story of “Deux” is different than that, because death may not be immanent. But there’s no assurance the victim will ever regain awareness or language. The grief of loved ones feels the same.
Mado’s family and caretaker treat Mado almost as if she’s in a coma.
Nina assumes that their love will find a way through that fog. Nina reads to her, talks to her and holds her hand.
One day, Mado smiles at a photo. A familiar song draws another smile. Her eyes begin to focus.
Perhaps love has healing powers.
The daughter, Anne, who at every turn tried to keep these two apart to “protect” her mother, begins to sense just how blind she has been. “I didn’t realize...”
Words never return. The language of affection remains subtle, coded.
When at long last, they dance again, we all share their joy.
“Deux” was France’s international entry to the Oscars. Barbara Sukowa (Nina) and Martine Chevallier (Mado) are marvelous.
“Deux” is a remarkable exploration of unconditional love with someone who cannot return the affection.
The script asks whether a partner without language or recognition can still connect. We wonder if love could reopen declining consciousness.
Nina hopes so, and against the wishes of the adult siblings, finds ways to be at Mado’s side.
When a loved one loses communication and doesn’t recognize those nearby what happens to the love that bound them close?
Will she hear the words? Can she feel love shown to her? Is the quiet one aware and appreciative, but simply unable to express affection?
When Nina sits next to Mado, quietly holding her hand, the movie finds its soul.
“Deux,” crafts a most unusual coming-out lesbian love story that evolves into a tale of love and disability.
Partnerships do struggle when one is impaired. Some relationships end then.
But relationships that endure when only one can remember shared times can teach us all a lot about unconditional love.
For better or worse, in sickness and in health.