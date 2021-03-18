Women in love as autumn leaves doth fall

But how does she tell her family – a family who will forever see her as Dad’s partner, even though he’s gone?

Coming out a few decades late is the first challenge presented by “Deux.”

Mado promises Nina she will tell family “at the next dinner.” But dinners come and go – sentences start and stop. “I have something important to tell you...”

Mado can’t summon the courage, knowing resistance and conflict is likely.

Then, with her secret still buried, Madeleine suffers a serious stroke.

She survives, but is seriously impaired. She can’t talk, and she seems disconnected from reality. Her eyes can’t focus on those near her.

How does the victim of a stroke, with severe memory loss, give and receive love? Will love fade along with memory?

When I realized where this film was headed, very vivid, sad memories returned -- memories of my wife’s last days here in Helena.