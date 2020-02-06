'1917' will fend off a 'Parasite' to win the top Oscar

To be honest, I’m bummed out about this year’s Oscars – and that’s coming from an avid Oscar addict. “Bring it on and make it long” has always been my Oscar mantra.
But when my two favorite films of 2019 were left out of the Best Film race, I just shook my head. “Pain and Glory” and “The Farewell” are both exquisite movies that somehow didn’t make the cut.
Thankfully, “Little Women,” is on the list, but it’s been dismissed by ballot counters as a sure loser – seven films are more likely, say the insiders.
Only three films are considered even possible winners of Best Picture at this point by pundits and oddsmakers.
Those three favorites all seem unworthy of the statue. I would not give the top Oscar to “1917” or “Parasite” or “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Polite applause, sure. Top Oscar? No.
I’d be happy to see “The Irishman” win, but it’s being dismissed as a likely loser also.
Last year a beautiful masterpiece was snubbed: “Roma” lost to “Green Book.”
Clearly my tastes don’t match the Hollywood elite.
My favorites in the acting races are also seemingly doomed: Antonio Banderas is an underdog for “Pain and Glory,” Joe Pesci is being overlooked for “The Irishman” and Saoirse Ronan faces long odds for “Little Women.” Only Laura Dern is slated to win among the ones I loved most.
Enough self-pity.
What are the hot races this year?
Well, “1917” is being dubbed the slight favorite for Best Picture, but there are very savvy insiders saying either “Parasite” or “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” is poised to pull an upset. The cynic inside me says Tarantino may carry the evening. “Hollywood” is about Hollywood, after all, and Tinseltown has a love affair with Tarantino – a crush I don’t share.
But who do I actually predict will win? I’m going to play it safe with “1917,” which has won key awards already this season. My logic: “1917” was nominated 11 times, which means voters from many branches loved it for lots of different reasons – add them all up and it’s Oscar time.
The director’s race seems to favor Mendes for his gorgeously crafted WWI epic, but don’t be surprised if South Korean director Bong Joon Ho wins for “Parasite.” His beautifully crafted social satire was the most critically acclaimed film of 2019 – 77 critics deemed it the best of the year.
The Myrna Loy theater may have inside information, because Benji the booker is bringing “Parasite” back starting Oscar weekend.
Most of the acting races are preordained with crowns already fitted for Renee Zellweger for “Judy;” Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker;” Brad Pitt for “Hollywood” and Laura Dern for “A Marriage.”
But, if there’s an upset, which one of those stallions will be nipped at the finish line by a mustang? I’d say Adam Driver could edge out Joaquin Phoenix, and Joe Pesci might upset Brad Pitt. But I’m not placing my mortgage on either one.
And what would make me jump up off the couch and cheer? Every win for “Little Women!” or “The Irishman.” Loved ’em both.
Finishing fact:
Greta Gerwig should have been nominated for Best Director for “Little Women,” but the glass ceiling in Hollywood is still intact.
However, among both Best Documentary and Best Documentary Short four of the five films nominated were directed or co-directed by women. That won’t cheer up Gerwig, but it’s still encouraging.