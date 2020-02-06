'1917' will fend off a 'Parasite' to win the top Oscar

To be honest, I’m bummed out about this year’s Oscars – and that’s coming from an avid Oscar addict. “Bring it on and make it long” has always been my Oscar mantra.

But when my two favorite films of 2019 were left out of the Best Film race, I just shook my head. “Pain and Glory” and “The Farewell” are both exquisite movies that somehow didn’t make the cut.

Thankfully, “Little Women,” is on the list, but it’s been dismissed by ballot counters as a sure loser – seven films are more likely, say the insiders.

Only three films are considered even possible winners of Best Picture at this point by pundits and oddsmakers.

Those three favorites all seem unworthy of the statue. I would not give the top Oscar to “1917” or “Parasite” or “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Polite applause, sure. Top Oscar? No.

I’d be happy to see “The Irishman” win, but it’s being dismissed as a likely loser also.

Last year a beautiful masterpiece was snubbed: “Roma” lost to “Green Book.”

Clearly my tastes don’t match the Hollywood elite.