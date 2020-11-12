Western noir: No country for an old married couple

So why do we need to import “Deliverance” into a thoughtful adult relationship drama?

Turns out their daughter-in-law has married into a family that I’ve met in a variety of horror films set out in the woods. You know, the anti-social ones who have gap teeth, wear coveralls and look down at the ground when strangers happen by.

A tip: When you see a few of these creepy folk, turn around and drive at high speed as far as that tank of gas will take you.

Alas, George is a lawman who’s not afraid of anybody. And Margaret is a grieving grandma who will carry out this mission with or without her partner.

Described as Western noir, “Let Him Go” quickly evolves from touching drama of later-year marriage to something akin to “No Country for an Old Married Couple.” Shots will be fired. Buildings will burn.

Whether you are drawn into this Western thriller or back away as it turns violent will depend on your taste, of course. Lots of Westerns include frightening villains – trigger-happy scoundrels.

A fine cast that includes the Rocky Mountains keeps me from being too unkind, although I’m still pretty disappointed by the script’s melodramatic finale.