Western noir: No country for an old married couple

Let Him Go
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B
Kevin Costner loves Montana, that’s pretty clear. His hit TV show “Yellowstone” is filmed (spoiler alert) near Yellowstone.
His new movie “Let Him Go” also places him in Montana, although moviegoers who stay through the credits will eventually see those discouraging words, “filmed in Alberta, Canada.”
Whether it’s Yellowstone, Glacier or across the border to Waterton, moviegoers will still enjoy the wonder of the Rockies and marvel as rivers weave through the countryside.
Costner talked about Montana when he was filming “Yellowstone.”
He said he was drawn here to “see wide open spaces, when the land was almost like the Garden of Eden...I’m drawn to that.”
Thomas Gordon Bezucha’s “Let Him Go” is a modern Western which starts in Montana, and then moves to the Dakotas – Calgary had to change outfits a couple times during filming, I guess.
There are some gorgeous mountain scenes, which my research says might well have been near Banff National Park. There’s one breathtaking scene where a river cuts through a valley that is credited to the Dakotas, but must also have been shot north of the border.
The film starts with a beautiful scene at dawn, with a young rancher saddles up his horse as the sun yawns and thinks about getting up.
Soon we meet a couple in the middle of a long, fulfilling marriage, Margaret and her husband George, a retired sheriff.
The death of their son in a tragic accident sinks them both into deep sadness that puts stress fractures on their own relationship. Their son’s young kid, their grandson, is carted off by their daughter-in-law who remarries a hot-tempered country boy.
Momma bear can’t handle this and sets out to get her grandson back, by whatever means necessary.
Now, that’s a pretty bad idea, folks.
Kidnapping a grandson is still kidnapping. She hopes to talk the mom into returning peacefully, but we doubt this will end with “sure, why not, I’ll get my things.”
The let-him-go drama starts with Margaret and George taking a long truck ride to the Dakotas to try to locate the child and his mom. There are some very tender scenes along the way as they begin healing.
At this point we’re roughly an hour into a tender film starring two fine actors, Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.
I was sitting very comfortably in my saddle, riding along behind two people I’d love to take to On Broadway some fine virus-free day. (Liebfraumilch, house salad, salmon, basmati rice, cheesecake, please? Thank you).
So why do we need to import “Deliverance” into a thoughtful adult relationship drama?
Turns out their daughter-in-law has married into a family that I’ve met in a variety of horror films set out in the woods. You know, the anti-social ones who have gap teeth, wear coveralls and look down at the ground when strangers happen by.
A tip: When you see a few of these creepy folk, turn around and drive at high speed as far as that tank of gas will take you.
Alas, George is a lawman who’s not afraid of anybody. And Margaret is a grieving grandma who will carry out this mission with or without her partner.
Described as Western noir, “Let Him Go” quickly evolves from touching drama of later-year marriage to something akin to “No Country for an Old Married Couple.” Shots will be fired. Buildings will burn.
Whether you are drawn into this Western thriller or back away as it turns violent will depend on your taste, of course. Lots of Westerns include frightening villains – trigger-happy scoundrels.
A fine cast that includes the Rocky Mountains keeps me from being too unkind, although I’m still pretty disappointed by the script’s melodramatic finale.
Let’s end where we started: on a Montana ranch at dawn.
I’m not a morning person, or didn’t used to be. But during COVID times, I’ve fallen in love with hiking Montana hills at sunrise. Sometimes the moon is still up at the start before its night shift ends.
I’ll hike up to a place I call the twelfth rock -- a white boulder marking the edge of a private road overlooking Helena and the South Hills.
Sunrise from there can be breathtaking, spiritual. And, because those hills are mostly free of development, I know I’m looking at a landscape that hasn’t changed much in the past millennium or three.
Of course, Costner loves to come here. Montana’s a place where our sky is as big as our hearts.
