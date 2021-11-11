Wes Anderson’s postcard to the newspapers of yesteryear

French Dispatch

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B

I loved Wes Anderson’s tribute to childhood, “Moonrise Kingdom.”

I love movies about old-school journalists, and I’m a fan of “The New Yorker,” too.

I love Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio Del Toro and Frances McDormand.

I love eccentric films that take the road less traveled by.

So, by all rights, I should have loved Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.”

But I didn’t.

Respect and admiration, yes.

But also restlessness and detachment.

“French Dispatch” is a fascinating artistic creation, that’s emotionally flat.

I kept hoping that I would begin to care for one of the characters, but they all seemed like caricatures dancing up the mountain to Anderson’s flute.

But while my heart remained still, bored even, I was admittedly enchanted by the craftsmanship and exquisite attention to detail in virtually every second in every corner of every frame.

“Wow” moments abound.

Anderson is an artist making films, not a filmmaker making money – a refreshing anomaly in an industry overrun with prequels, sequels and special effects.

So what’s “French Dispatch” about?

Well, it’s an odd anthology of stories that are held together by one thin thread -- they were supposedly all printed in the French foreign bureau of the Liberty, Kansas, Evening Sun.

The editor dies as we arrive, leaving instructions to shut down the paper after printing one final issue, containing three past stories and an obituary. In between stories editor Bill Murray grumbles.

The stories are about a quirky cyclist, an imprisoned murderer who paints a nude portrait of a prison guard and a student protest that takes place during an outdoor chess game.

The tales hardly matter. Each one features an ensemble of the world’s best actors having fun connecting Anderson’s dots.

Dialogue includes surreal one-liners such as: “How did you paint this kind of picture and who did you murder?”

Back in the newsroom, Murray edits copy, fires junior assistants and opines: “Just try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose.”

Retelling the story makes me wonder why I didn’t warm to this. Sounds good in print.

I never found anyone to love, I guess.

The film is a tribute to the staff and writers of “The New Yorker,” a few of whom are listed on the screen including William Shawn, and EB White.

Like Robert Altman, Anderson is a well-loved soul who gets A-listers for peanuts. Together the friends make movies.

It’s a family affair.

“People around Wes are particularly generous. He makes people put their best feet forward,” said Jeff Goldblum, about working with Anderson.

I can tell they had more fun making it than I did watching it.

I could see the extraordinary effort taken to craft every frame. The animation is exquisite and the music enjoyable.

And the imitation of the New Yorker visual style is the stuff of museums. Impassioned artists at their best.

But art without heart can only earn my admiration, not my love.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0