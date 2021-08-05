Well done, brave knight. Off with your head

We conclude with a whirlwind surreal preview of his years as king and father. The final rushed section is a blur, and includes a “gotcha” ending.

All this is wrapped in majestic choral music with lyrics such as “Your head is on your neck, My Lady.”

So, what to make of all these strange gloriously photographed happenings?

Do we admire this brave philandering adventurer? Or is he a tragic man who saves his life while losing his soul?

I saw David Lowery’s film twice: Once alone in my theater seat, and later in my imagination.

First time, I tilted my head and was alternately impressed and befuddled.

Second time around, in my head, the tale was more mesmerizing as puzzle pieces that were lying loose on the floor fell into place.

In fairness, I can only say I admired but didn’t love my return to the roundtable.

“Green Knight” is an impressive creation not destined to linger long in my memory. What’s missing, I suspect, is a character I can laugh with and cry for. Dev Patel, for all his charm, doesn’t emerge as a character I loved at the time nor will miss later.