Well done, brave knight. Off with your head

The Green Knight
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B+
There are actually two green knights in “The Green Knight.”
One, from the original 14th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” is a green giant. The other, in the film, is a knight novitiate who will set out on a journey destined to decide his fate – with both death and the throne hiding behind the medieval quiz show doors.
The tale is told elegantly, with costumes, verse and cinematography befitting a king. Even the screen titles are curled with medieval calligraphy. The Arthurian story of the “beheading game” is embellished here, there and everywhere.
Mix in a bit of sex and romance to spice up the ancient manuscript weighed down by heavy armor.
The beginning would please the Queen of Hearts.
The rising knight, nephew to the king, beheads the Green Knight, who picks up his popped top and readjusts it. A mild inconvenience.
The “game” demands that a year later, Christmas yet again, the two knights meet somewhere in the forest, “ a green chapel.”
Gawain’s debt will come due in the beheading game.
“Have you come to see the blow returned?” the giant knight inquires.
“Yes.”
“Then kneel, and we shall complete our game,” he says, ax in hand. “Well done brave knight. Now off with your head.”
Knights of the Roundtable do not shirk duty. But wait…
Between beheadings, our hero romances a pretty lady only to be subsequently tempted by yet another pretty lady, who looks suspiciously like the first lady. Both fair damsels are played by Alicia Vikander.
Gawain resists temptation for a bit, which I guess counts as good intentions. Same actress. Why not.
Yet another lady sends him to search for her head at the bottom of a pond. He observes she has a perfectly suitable head, but dives in obediently and finds her long-submerged skull.
Symbols abound: A red fox, who has shape-shifted from a tail-less being, seems always at his side.
And, at one crossroads, a skeleton sits on a swing, bored I presume, from centuries of sitting.
Later giant naked ladies walk through a fog, making curious sounds. Sightless ladies of an elderly edition serve as curious masked wonders.
In the end, our head-still-on-shoulders adventurer returns home. He’s so glad to be back that he impregnates Alicia-the-first, thanks her for the heir and dismisses her to fiefdom. He also ignores Alicia-the-sequel and, instead, marries a lady who looks somewhat like Winifred, whose head he retrieved.
We conclude with a whirlwind surreal preview of his years as king and father. The final rushed section is a blur, and includes a “gotcha” ending.
All this is wrapped in majestic choral music with lyrics such as “Your head is on your neck, My Lady.”
So, what to make of all these strange gloriously photographed happenings?
Do we admire this brave philandering adventurer? Or is he a tragic man who saves his life while losing his soul?
I saw David Lowery’s film twice: Once alone in my theater seat, and later in my imagination.
First time, I tilted my head and was alternately impressed and befuddled.
Second time around, in my head, the tale was more mesmerizing as puzzle pieces that were lying loose on the floor fell into place.
In fairness, I can only say I admired but didn’t love my return to the roundtable.
“Green Knight” is an impressive creation not destined to linger long in my memory. What’s missing, I suspect, is a character I can laugh with and cry for. Dev Patel, for all his charm, doesn’t emerge as a character I loved at the time nor will miss later.
Which is not to say I was not impressed by “The Green Knight.” Our trip back to the medieval ages is quite grand, with meticulous attention to myth, magic and costume. Vikander is always wonderful, and Gawain’s decision to discard her is unfathomable.
I’m not particularly a fan of films about King Arthur and his knights, although there are some triumphs such as “Camelot” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The latter ends with an upbeat hymn that implores us to always look on the bright side of life – especially when we draw our last breath.
Whatever awaits me after dinner is done and dessert has been served, may it be where Monty Python and his holy grailers have gone. I’ll silly walk beside them through the gates.