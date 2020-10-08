We all are searching for our own secret garden

First of all, read the book to your kids.

And then watch not one, but two splendid adaptations of the book. They are both quite wonderful, for slightly different reasons.

The 1949 version stars Margaret O’Brien, as fine a child actress as ever lived. She is the embodiment of Mary Lennox. We watch her hear the news of her parents’ death from cholera and follow her to Misselthwaite Manor on the Yorkshire Moors.

The screaming match between spoiled Colin and indomitable once-spoiled Mary is both funny and wise. Mary calls Colin’s bluff – refusing to accept his self-pity and demanding that he grow up and stop whining. Checkmated by a master, Colin begins to heal.

The film borrows from The Wizard of Oz. Everything’s in black and white, until Mary plants new seeds in the “dead” garden – and then the garden explodes into full color.

The 1949 film is the classic version, but the 1993 version is excellent as well and includes a more nuanced resolution. The direction by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland is poetic.

Once again, Mary arrives at a house that really doesn’t want her.