Walking a mile in their shoes: father, mother, daughter

Farewell Amor
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: A-
Many a murder mystery has teased us and tortured us by planting clues that lead to dead ends. Sometimes the script imagines various possibilities. One by one we imagine whodunit.
Was it the Professor in the billiard room with a candlestick? Or perhaps Miss Scarlet in the kitchen with a steak knife?
Such devices, at their best, are examples of the Rashomon Effect, named after Akira Kurosawa’s classic 1950 murder mystery, “Rashomon.” He tells the story of a murder from four different perspectives, teaching us to be wary of our first impressions.
Of course, Dame Agatha Christie was doing that long before Akira, including her 1926 thriller “Murder of Roger Ackroyd.” Hitchcock, too, put the technique to good use.
But it’s Kurosawa who lifted triangulation to a cinematic art form, which is hardly surprising since Kurosawa is one of cinema’s saints – Stephen Spielberg and Sergio Leone worshipped and imitated him.
Which brings us to “Farewell Amor,” a beautiful relationship drama very much in the shadow of “Rashomon,” but without need for thrills or mysteries.
Instead, we simply triangulate for the purpose of gaining a full understanding of a very complex human drama. Thanks to the care taken with each segment, we come away seeing the good in every character, and appreciating them more deeply than when we first met.
We meet at the airport. Three times we see husband Walter greet his wife Esther and daughter Sylvia as they arrive from Angola after a 17-year separation. Walter emigrated to the states to build a life, intending for his family to join them to “get a better life than we could in Africa.”
The process of immigration was long and drawn out, although that story isn’t told.
Seventeen years is an eternity in relationships, long enough for even close bonds to unravel and fade.
We learn that Walter started a new relationship with Linda, a medic. We suspect a love triangle, but Walter faithfully honors his commitment to his wife and pulls away from Linda.
In Part I, Walter’s story, we can see him trying to reconnect with a wife who’s changed and a daughter who seems resentful of his long absence. She never knew her dad. Gentle Walter feels vulnerable, helpless, sad.
When the perspective shifts to Esther, we find out her new relationship during the interim was with a Bible-thumping Pentecostal church – and she’s almost unrecognizable to Walter. She’s offended when he bring wine home. She’s deeply hurt when she sees Linda’s name on a piece of mail. She blows up at her daughter when Sylvia goes dancing.
But Esther is not angry, so much as scared.
“So, what do I do now?” she asks a neighbor, fearing both her husband and her daughter are slipping away. The friend affirms her, even takes her shopping – to get something pretty to lift her spirits – and, she suggests, to re-awaken Walter. It works.
Finally, we slip inside the world of Sylvia who longs for friends her own age. The soul of Sylvia longs to dance – and her dancing, very much African, reconnects her with her homeland and also with young Americans who are amazed by her spirit when she cuts loose on the dance floor at a club.
That dance number is Sylvia’s coming-of-age moment – an explosion of self-confidence, where uncertainty lived before.
When Sylvia finds out her dad was also a dancer, she feels a connection with him. They draw closer after she begins to believe in herself.
The saga ends simply, quietly with a family dinner. Nothing happens. Just plates to the table, then dinner. But this time there are warm smiles on all faces, and a calmness. They clearly feel like family again – and, as a threesome, for the first time.
“Farewell Amor” is directed by Ikwa Msangi, who was born in Oakland, but moved back to Kenya when she was 5. Her academic parents encouraged her to dream big, and she enrolled at NYU to study film. She has her feet in both worlds as she directs a film about the intersection between Africa and America.
“Farewell” is her first feature, a self-assured, warm portrait of people that offers an understanding of some of the challenges of immigration through a unique lens.
For those of us who know and love the Myrna, we can celebrate the arrival of this vintage “Myrna” movie. It’s a tender loves story with none of the Hollywood embellishments and compromises.
Through shifting lenses, Msangi shows her love for Walter, Esther, Sylvia and for Africa – and helps us fall in love with them, too.