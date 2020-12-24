Walking a mile in their shoes: father, mother, daughter

But Esther is not angry, so much as scared.

“So, what do I do now?” she asks a neighbor, fearing both her husband and her daughter are slipping away. The friend affirms her, even takes her shopping – to get something pretty to lift her spirits – and, she suggests, to re-awaken Walter. It works.

Finally, we slip inside the world of Sylvia who longs for friends her own age. The soul of Sylvia longs to dance – and her dancing, very much African, reconnects her with her homeland and also with young Americans who are amazed by her spirit when she cuts loose on the dance floor at a club.

That dance number is Sylvia’s coming-of-age moment – an explosion of self-confidence, where uncertainty lived before.

When Sylvia finds out her dad was also a dancer, she feels a connection with him. They draw closer after she begins to believe in herself.

The saga ends simply, quietly with a family dinner. Nothing happens. Just plates to the table, then dinner. But this time there are warm smiles on all faces, and a calmness. They clearly feel like family again – and, as a threesome, for the first time.