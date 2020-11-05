Up, up and away in my beautiful balloon

The Red Balloon, Le Ballon Rouge (1956)
Grade: A
Round up a gaggle of single-digit friends.
Sit them down in front of your flat screen TV. Have balloons on strings hanging throughout the room
Show them a foreign film. In French.
They will not need a translator. They will not need subtitles.
Watch them smile.
Afterwards, have them select one of your balloons and take it home as a memory of a good time.
“The Red Balloon” is 34 minutes of pure joy. Virtually no words. Just a 9-year-old boy and faithful, beautiful red balloon.
I wondered how this 1956 classic would hold up, 64 years after its release.
I need not have worried. It’s still poetry. I smiled all the way.
Before we talk about the magical story, let’s get the extraneous stuff out of the way. “Red Balloon” was made by French director Albert Lamorisse, who cast his own kids – Pascal, 6, and his younger sister Sabine. (For the record, Lamorisse also invented the board game “Risk.”)
His 34-minute film won the highest honor for a short film at the Cannes Film Festival, Palme d'Or du court métrage – the Golden Palm.
Then, for an encore, the film with no words won the Oscar for Best Original screenplay. And you thought screenwriting was about writing clever dialogue!
The film found its way into classrooms across the globe, celebrated for its joy – and for being short enough be shown in a one hour first-grade class – and still have time for discussion.
The story begins as Pascal walks to school and spots a red balloon with its string tangled up around a light pole. He rescues the balloon. The red balloon, clearly conscious, is grateful and follows Pascal like a puppy – everywhere.
The balloon teases Pascal by dangling in front of him, then darting away when the boy tries to grab the string. The balloon follows Pascal home, but mom says it must stay outside. Teachers are not amused either – and Pascal is put in detention for distracting everyone with his balloon.
The love affair grows between Pascal and his red balloon.
But the bullies of Paris decide to pop Pascal’s spirits. With their slingshots at the ready, they chase Pascal, as bullies do.
Pascal is clever and eludes them – for a while.
But one fine day, Pascal lets his guard down and the boys shoot down the balloon and, cruelly, begin to stomp on it.
Then comes one of cinema’s most glorious final scenes.
Balloons from throughout Paris band together into a bouquet to console Pascal. The rainbow bundle of hundreds of balloons offer him a lifeline. When Pascal accepts their offer, they lift him into the sky for a heavenly journey.
The End.
Oh, my, what a simple, beautiful story.
Poetry suffers when non poets try to explain the meaning, but I can’t resist.
First, the story acknowledges the loneliness of childhood, and the joy a friend can bring into a kid’s young world. Pascal finds unconditional love in a red balloon.
Second, we see the harshness of a child’s world as cruel boys set out to destroy Pascal’s happiness, for no reason whatsoever.
Finally, we experience forgiveness and the resurrection of the spirit in a clearly spiritual ending.
All that without language – in 34 minutes.
Young Pascal, now 70, was asked about the meaning of his father’s story.
“Well, I would imagine, you know, it's a story that has to do with the heart,” said Pascal. “You know, it's a love story, it's between the things you cherish the most. It's this poor little boy, we'll call him Pascal; he seems to have a grandmother, no sisters, no parents, and his only hope in life is his - his only real, real friend, you know, close friend is the red balloon. I would say all kids have, you know, either a pet or a dream that is close to their life, that makes sense. And that is very, very important, (something the world) can never destroy.”
Pascal acknowledged the need for shadows, even in a children’s story.
“There's always death somewhere, even in the most beautiful stories,” he said.
Yes, and that’s where the power of “The Red Balloon” resides – in its acknowledgement of death, and its affirmation of the hope Wordsworth promised in “Ode on Intimations of Immortality.”
“Though nothing can bring back the hour, of splendor in the grass, of glory in the flower,
We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind.”
The balloons of Paris lifted Pascal’s heart at his darkest hour – and he found strength in what remained behind.
Our children need that reassurance. So do we.
