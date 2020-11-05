Up, up and away in my beautiful balloon

Then comes one of cinema’s most glorious final scenes.

Balloons from throughout Paris band together into a bouquet to console Pascal. The rainbow bundle of hundreds of balloons offer him a lifeline. When Pascal accepts their offer, they lift him into the sky for a heavenly journey.

The End.

Oh, my, what a simple, beautiful story.

Poetry suffers when non poets try to explain the meaning, but I can’t resist.

First, the story acknowledges the loneliness of childhood, and the joy a friend can bring into a kid’s young world. Pascal finds unconditional love in a red balloon.

Second, we see the harshness of a child’s world as cruel boys set out to destroy Pascal’s happiness, for no reason whatsoever.

Finally, we experience forgiveness and the resurrection of the spirit in a clearly spiritual ending.

All that without language – in 34 minutes.

Young Pascal, now 70, was asked about the meaning of his father’s story.