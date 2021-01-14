Unwitting teen assassins: A riveting courtroom thriller

This is a pure documentary, not a sloppy doc which turns a “documentary” into political satire.

I’m a purist on documentaries. For me the key is “invisibility” and “objectivity.” Just as a journalist should stay out of her story, I believe that documentary filmmakers should let the story tell itself.

Robert Flaherty was the master of the documentary, highlighted by “Nanook of the North,” his 1922 masterpiece about a family of the indigenous Inuit people living in the Canadian Arctic, in Northern Quebec.

Flaherty would have applauded documentary filmmaker Ryan White. He stays out of the way, letting the story speak.

Not only are we drawn into the story of innocent girls being exploited, but we get a detailed portrait of the Malaysian legal system. The lawyers are well-trained and compassionate. We see amusing portraits of their “offices,” including a living room floor strewn with a huge array of papers – all in neat piles. When he needs a document, the attorney tiptoes through the maze pulls out the exact one he wants.

“I know where everything is,” he smiles, or words to that effect.