Un-Caged again: Forest-dweller avenges a pig-napping

I’m one of many who loves to hate Nicolas Cage, but I must acknowledge he’s quite internal, even touching, as Rob Feld in “Pig.”

On the surface, we’ve got a revenge movie: “You stole my pig. Prepare to die!” Well, he never says that, but he should have.

Rob, an ex-Portland chef living life as a recluse in the hills, loves his pig like a child. The pig has a nose for truffles, a culinary delicacy that can fetch up to $1,000 per pound. Rob markets the truffles to a young dealer.

All goes well until thugs beat up Rob and steal his sow.

The plot is a rather odd pig-napping thriller, powered by an intriguing portrait of a once famous chef who became a hermit. There are multiple back stories of grief to deepen the story.

The most memorable scene is a multi-course meal.

Rob locates Darius, a Godfather-style man who orchestrated the pig theft. Darius, “somebody you don’t want to make angry,” offers to buy out Rob – or, alternatively, to hurt him if he won’t cooperate.

“I don’t think you know who I am!”