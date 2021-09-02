Un-Caged again: Forest-dweller avenges a pig-napping

Pig
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B+
When he is good, he is very, very good
But when he is bad, he is horrid.
Let’s start with the bad.
In “Wicker Man” Cage puts on a bear suit and punches a lady, but that’s nothing compared to when he shouts, “Not the bees, not the bees.”
But “Vampire’s Kiss” is even more overwrought. He runs down a street screaming, “I’m a vampire, I’m a vampire.”
Calm down, Nicolas, we already knew that.
But then there’s “Leaving Las Vegas” which deservedly won Cage the Oscar for Best Actor. His work in “Adaptation” is fine, too. Cage delivers a “meta-performance” as twin brothers Charlie and Donald in a wonderfully weird Charlie Kaufman story.
Which brings us to Cage’s latest slice of bacon, Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig.”
Now that title suggests he’s going deliver a variation on “Vampire” and kiss a sow. Seemed plausible in a Cage movie. He does shout “I want my pig!”
But, much to our surprise, Cage delivers a performance reminiscent of DiCaprio’s mountain man in “Revenant.”
I’m one of many who loves to hate Nicolas Cage, but I must acknowledge he’s quite internal, even touching, as Rob Feld in “Pig.”
On the surface, we’ve got a revenge movie: “You stole my pig. Prepare to die!” Well, he never says that, but he should have.
Rob, an ex-Portland chef living life as a recluse in the hills, loves his pig like a child. The pig has a nose for truffles, a culinary delicacy that can fetch up to $1,000 per pound. Rob markets the truffles to a young dealer.
All goes well until thugs beat up Rob and steal his sow.
The plot is a rather odd pig-napping thriller, powered by an intriguing portrait of a once famous chef who became a hermit. There are multiple back stories of grief to deepen the story.
The most memorable scene is a multi-course meal.
Rob locates Darius, a Godfather-style man who orchestrated the pig theft. Darius, “somebody you don’t want to make angry,” offers to buy out Rob – or, alternatively, to hurt him if he won’t cooperate.
“I don’t think you know who I am!”
At that point, Rob employs a tasty tactic of persuasion. He prepares Darius a wonderful meal, the same one he served to Darius and his wife long ago.
“I remember every meal I’ve ever served,” says Rob.
The dinner rekindles memories that bring Darius to tears.
That’s a moving scene. We expect violence, but, instead, we are treated to an exquisite meal that softens the heart of a hardened kingpin.
Watching Cage prepare and serve that dinner reminded me of how good he can be when he keeps his train on the tracks – when the unhinged actor stays hinged.