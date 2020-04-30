Truth, beauty, freedom, but above all, love

Love torn from the arms of a swooning man just as he prepared to couple up for eternity. Instead, she beats him to eternity.

Lovely classic story, of the tragic type operas love.

The love story is affecting. Both Nicole Kidman, the beautiful courtesan, and Ewan McGregor, the poor poet, sing with soulful sadness. Hearing Kidman sing “Fly Away” transports me to a heavenly place.

I also love hearing Christian sing “Come What May,” where he confesses his love for Satine. The song morphs into duet at mid-song, as Satine reciprocates his longing. They will love each other until their “dying day.” She’s right about her pledge. He’s not.

Yes, I can be hopelessly romantic. If you object, go read some depressing news stories instead. No, don’t. I love that you’re with me. Stay. Please.

But no one really loves “Moulin Rouge” just for the love story. We love it for the music, the dance and the colorful swirling twirling skirts.

This is one of those love-it-or-hate-it movies that will be dismissed with a pshaw by some, but sung as a jukebox hymn by the rest of us. I might have raised my hands and sang along during the showing at the Gaslight. It was dark. No one saw me.