Honey Boy
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B+
Twelve-year-old Otis, emotionally abused all his life, finally confronts his dad.
“Dad, I need you to listen to me. And not interrupt me. I have something I need to say.”
Otis will tell his dad, through tears, that he needs more love – that he’s never felt loved.
Dad’s response: He slaps Otis and tells him never to talk to his father that way again.
But, slowly, the message begins to slip inside a father who’s too screwed up to love anybody. Dad doesn’t know how to give or receive love – which is how pain gets inherited.
“Honey Boy” is a brutally honest close-up of an abused kid and his dad struggling to survive. Shia LaBeouf wrote the script based on his own troubled life. He plays his own father, leaving two actors to play Shia as a boy and as a young adult.
The film is an unsettling and uncomfortable portrait of abuse, one that rings true.
With two actors playing Shia/Otis – alternating back and forth – we’re seeing how the child’s scars infect the adult. Simultaneously, we’re seeing a young man who still wants love, just as he did 10 years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
At the center is Shia, the father who treats his son terribly, but who occasionally reaches out to hold the kid’s hand. He’s a sad figure who we have trouble hating because he’s so badly hurt. His therapist diagnoses Otis as suffering from PTSD – from growing up in a family war zone.
We know Shia is a successful actor, and we see how he got started playing small roles and then doing stunts.
When anybody reaches out to be kind to the Otis, the dad explodes in rage – he’s not willing to love the kid, so he won’t tolerate others who do love Otis.
Otis manages begins clawing his way out of this dark maze thanks to an angel.
Otis and his dad live in a seedy motel. A gentle, quiet woman sees how Otis is being treated and reaches out to him. The lady is young and beautiful, and Otis is drawn to her on many levels. We’re not sure where this is going, but her heart is gold. She sticks by him, providing him a safe harbor.
The story itself, a sort of dreamlike memoir, was written during Shia’s own therapy sessions, as a way of unpacking his childhood trauma. The script has the raw feel of therapy.
It’s not always entirely clear where autobiography ends and fiction begins.
My main reservation is that the ending may be a bit too warm, given what we’ve seen.
“Honey Boy’s” script captures the condescending dismissiveness of the father. The sudden shifts from a happy dad to an outraged father are frightening. Otis walks on needles, navigating the mood swings.
“Honey Boy” is a cautionary call for bystanders to befriend children who are being victimized. British singer FKA Twigs’ portrayal of the boy’s nurturing friend is touching, powerful.
Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist, has said the turning point in her climate crusade was when one person stepped forward to join her. She went from one-alone to two-together, an exponential increase in confidence and hope.
That’s the message at the heart of “Honey Boy:” A neighbor’s grace can add love, taking a child from one-alone, to two-together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.