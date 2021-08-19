Transcendent art: The revelations of Aretha and Alvin

Respect
Alvin Ailey
Both at The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grades: Both get B+
The final scene in “Respect” unintentionally reminds us of the film we wished we’d just seen.
As the credits rolled, we see documentary footage of 73-year-old Aretha Franklin singing at Kennedy Center Honors in 2015. Aretha tosses her fur coat onto the stage floor and steps forward to remind us that she’s the queen of soul.
“You make me feel, you make me feel, you make me feel like a natural woman.”
And the packed house of overdressed elites – Barack and Michelle in the wings – erupted into a roar that’s probably still echoing through the galaxy. By the way, did you ever think about that? That all great performances head out into space, and centuries later a nerdy alien hears them and goes “Wow. Let’s go there!” Immortality means our voice and image are traveling through eternity.
Some singers bypass our ears and go straight to our heart. Aretha did that.
But she never took herself too seriously.
“I’m still trying to figure out who I am,” she told an audience.
She was loved, deeply.
“Aretha, thank you for your inspiration during your life as it continues while you are in heaven,” wrote one online fan. “Sing it out loud in the heavens. We can still hear you! RIP, Lady Soul.”
Jennifer Hudson brings Aretha’s songs to life including “Amazing Grace,” “Chain of Fools” and of course, “R E S P E C T…find out what it means to me.”
Sadly, between songs, “Respect” just isn’t as compelling as Aretha deserved. Her overbearing Baptist preaching father, her controlling husband, her battle with the bottle – none of these threads feel urgent. They rarely earn the tears they seek to draw from us.
The scenes with her sisters, who sometimes sang back up, are compelling, including a 3 a.m. songwriting session.
“Sing as big and as loud and as long as you can,” one sister tells Aretha.
“You have to disturb the peace when you can’t get no peace,” said Aretha.
And disturb the peace she did.
Hudson drives those songs home, bringing us to tears as we grieve for Aretha, wishing she were still with us.
‘Ailey’
The Myrna is pairing an Aretha biopic with a documentary on another black art legend, Alvin Ailey. The great dance choreographer taught dancers how to float above the stage like angels. His troupe left the “Nutcracker” behind and reinvented dance through black consciousness.
Like “Respect,” “Ailey” is at its best when we watch dancers bring the genius of Ailey alive. The scenes from Ailey’s masterpiece “Revelations” – with dancers interpreting spirituals, gospel songs and blues - are breathtaking, chilling.
One signature moment in “Revelations” finds dancers clustered together in mid-stage, arms outstretched like wings from giant black swans starting to ascend. It’s simply glorious, reminding us of what Alvin Ailey gave us.
People talk about working with the warm, charismatic, but relentlessly demanding choreographer.
“If he was talking to you from 50 feet away, you would feel that embrace, you would feel that comfort that you could make an absolute fool of yourself…you would feel safe to extend yourself enough so that you felt free.”
When Ailey was dying from AIDS at 57, his dancers sent messages.
“Come back and reprimand us again,” said one, crying.
We also see contemporary dancers taught by Ailey’s disciples, rehearsing. The most poetic rehearsal finds the dancers lying on the floor, arms rising like young plants growing from seeds to blossoms in slow motion.
The choreographer stopped them, told them to internalize Mother Nature’s process. The next take was electric as the distance between humans and Mother Nature vanished.
I was exhausted just watching the leaping and acrobatic movements of the troupe. Ballet is always hard, but some of Ailey’s choreography seems excruciatingly demanding on the feet, arms and body.
Ailey admits he never really “felt worthy,” and admitted he sacrificed “everything” for his art.
His later years were dark. When a friend of his died suddenly, he admitted that shook him.
“When she died,” he said. “I decided I had to move quickly.”
“He breathed in, but never breathed out,” said one of his dancers. “We breathe out for him.”
The documentary made me hungry to see a production of “Revelations.”
If film footage gave me chills, I can’t imagine where a live production of that ballet would take me.