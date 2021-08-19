Transcendent art: The revelations of Aretha and Alvin

She was loved, deeply.

“Aretha, thank you for your inspiration during your life as it continues while you are in heaven,” wrote one online fan. “Sing it out loud in the heavens. We can still hear you! RIP, Lady Soul.”

Jennifer Hudson brings Aretha’s songs to life including “Amazing Grace,” “Chain of Fools” and of course, “R E S P E C T…find out what it means to me.”

Sadly, between songs, “Respect” just isn’t as compelling as Aretha deserved. Her overbearing Baptist preaching father, her controlling husband, her battle with the bottle – none of these threads feel urgent. They rarely earn the tears they seek to draw from us.

The scenes with her sisters, who sometimes sang back up, are compelling, including a 3 a.m. songwriting session.

“Sing as big and as loud and as long as you can,” one sister tells Aretha.

“You have to disturb the peace when you can’t get no peace,” said Aretha.

And disturb the peace she did.

Hudson drives those songs home, bringing us to tears as we grieve for Aretha, wishing she were still with us.

