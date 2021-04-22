Top Oscar headed to “Nomadland’s” Econoline van

Once upon an unmasked time, I watched Oscar-worthy movies in theaters, popcorn in my lap.
This past year, I watched a few movies at the Myrna, but I watched most on my Smart TV at home.
I did have to pay a price, literally, to see the year’s best films. I’m now a subscriber to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HBO-Max, Disney-Plus and Apple TV.
But that’s a small sacrifice to bring some joy to my cloistered year at home.
Thanks to streaming, I’m ready for Oscar night: Bring it on, and make it long!
Which means, of course, that it’s time to predict the winners. It’s a fun tradition that always ends with my spirit being crushed as my favorites are systematically snubbed.
I hereby predict “Nomadland” will win Best Picture. There, I’ve now gone and jinxed it.
I loved this sensitive portrait of a working class lady, Frances McDormand, who rediscovers herself at 61. Both “Promising Young Woman” and “Trial of the Chicago 7” could pass McDormand’s van, but I’m hoping for a happy ending.
Chloé Zhao should also win for her direction of “Nomadland.”
My Top 10 list is also headed by “Nomadland.”
The year’s next best? “Rocks,” a beautiful story of a resilient young girl in Britain, followed by; “Wolfwalker,” a tale of wolves, healers and Ireland; “Mank,” which takes us back to old Hollywood; and “One Night in Miami,” where Cassius Clay and Malcom X trade punches.
The remainder of my top 10 tell stories about immigration (“Minari”), deafness and falsetto (“Sound of Metal” and “Bee Gees”), gray gay love (“Deux”), Alzheimer’s (“Father” and “Life Ahead”), and long distance love (“Farewell Amor” and “Time.”) Stream them and enjoy!
Let’s predict some winners.
Best Picture
Who will win: “Nomadland.”
Who should win: “Nomadland.”
Comment: Perfectly timed COVID-year tale of losing a job, and starting over
Best Director
Will win: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
Should win: Zhao.
Comment: Bet your IRA on this one.
Best Actor:
Will Win: Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Should Win: Gary Oldman (“Mank”) or Anthony Hopkins (“Father”)
Comment: A posthumous honor for Chadwick.
Best Actress:
Winner: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Should win: Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
Comment: Mulligan’s moment has arrived.
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Should win: Kaluuya
Comment: Powerful portrait of the Black Panthers
Best Supporting Actress:
Will win: Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)
Should win: Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) or Olivia Colman (“Father”)
Comment: Triumph of foul-mouthed grandma
Best Adapted Screenplay
Will Win: “The Father”
Should Win: “Nomadland,”
Comment: Remembering a season of forgetting.
Best Original Screenplay
Will Win: “Promising Young Woman,”
Should Win: “Promising Young Woman,”
Comment: Clever, sexy and subversive.
Best Animated Feature Film
Will Win: “Soul” (Pixar)
Should Win: “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)
Comment: Pixar has the mojo, but the wolf will howl.
Best Original Song
Will Win: “Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”).
Should Win: “My Home Town” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)
Comment: Google “My Home Town” and get chills.
Best Original Score
Will Win: “Soul”
Should Win: “Soul”
Comment: Music about making music
Best Cinematography
Will Win: “Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards
Should Win: “Nomadland.”
Comment: Landscapes of amber waves of grain.
Best International Feature Film
Will Win: “Another Round” (Denmark)
Should Win: “Another Round” (Denmark)
Comment: Danes drink their troubles away.
Best Costume Design
Winner: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Should win: “Mank”
Comment: No COVID pajamas in these closets.
And the rest:
Best Sound “Sound of Metal.”
Best Animated Short Film “If Anything Happens I Love You.” (Netflix)
Best Live-Action Short Film “Two Distant Strangers.”
Best Documentary Feature “Time.”
Best Documentary Short Subject “A Love Song for Latasha.”
Best Film Editing “Sound of Metal.”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Best Production Design “Mank.”
Best Visual Effects: “Tenet.”
