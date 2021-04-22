 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Oscar headed to “Nomadland’s” Econoline van
0 comments
FILM REVIEWS

Top Oscar headed to “Nomadland’s” Econoline van

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Once upon an unmasked time, I watched Oscar-worthy movies in theaters, popcorn in my lap.

This past year, I watched a few movies at the Myrna, but I watched most on my Smart TV at home.

I did have to pay a price, literally, to see the year’s best films. I’m now a subscriber to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HBO-Max, Disney-Plus and Apple TV.

But that’s a small sacrifice to bring some joy to my cloistered year at home.

Thanks to streaming, I’m ready for Oscar night: Bring it on, and make it long!

Which means, of course, that it’s time to predict the winners. It’s a fun tradition that always ends with my spirit being crushed as my favorites are systematically snubbed.

I hereby predict “Nomadland” will win Best Picture. There, I’ve now gone and jinxed it.

I loved this sensitive portrait of a working class lady, Frances McDormand, who rediscovers herself at 61. Both “Promising Young Woman” and “Trial of the Chicago 7” could pass McDormand’s van, but I’m hoping for a happy ending.

Chloé Zhao should also win for her direction of “Nomadland.”

My Top 10 list is also headed by “Nomadland.”

The year’s next best? “Rocks,” a beautiful story of a resilient young girl in Britain, followed by; “Wolfwalker,” a tale of wolves, healers and Ireland; “Mank,” which takes us back to old Hollywood; and “One Night in Miami,” where Cassius Clay and Malcom X trade punches.

The remainder of my top 10 tell stories about immigration (“Minari”), deafness and falsetto (“Sound of Metal” and “Bee Gees”), gray gay love (“Deux”), Alzheimer’s (“Father” and “Life Ahead”), and long distance love (“Farewell Amor” and “Time.”) Stream them and enjoy!

Let’s predict some winners.

Best Picture

Who will win: “Nomadland.”

Who should win: “Nomadland.”

Comment: Perfectly timed COVID-year tale of losing a job, and starting over

Best Director

Will win: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Should win: Zhao.

Comment: Bet your IRA on this one.

Best Actor:

Will Win: Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Should Win: Gary Oldman (“Mank”) or Anthony Hopkins (“Father”)

Comment: A posthumous honor for Chadwick.

Best Actress:

Winner: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Should win: Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Comment: Mulligan’s moment has arrived.

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Should win: Kaluuya

Comment: Powerful portrait of the Black Panthers

Best Supporting Actress:

Will win: Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

Should win: Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) or Olivia Colman (“Father”)

Comment: Triumph of foul-mouthed grandma

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: “The Father”

Should Win: “Nomadland,”

Comment: Remembering a season of forgetting.

Best Original Screenplay

Will Win: “Promising Young Woman,”

Should Win: “Promising Young Woman,”

Comment: Clever, sexy and subversive.

Best Animated Feature Film

Will Win: “Soul” (Pixar)

Should Win: “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

Comment: Pixar has the mojo, but the wolf will howl.

Best Original Song

Will Win: “Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”).

Should Win: “My Home Town” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

Comment: Google “My Home Town” and get chills.

Best Original Score

Will Win: “Soul”

Should Win: “Soul”

Comment: Music about making music

Best Cinematography

Will Win: “Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

Should Win: “Nomadland.”

Comment: Landscapes of amber waves of grain.

Best International Feature Film

Will Win: “Another Round” (Denmark)

Should Win: “Another Round” (Denmark)

Comment: Danes drink their troubles away.

Best Costume Design

Winner: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Should win: “Mank”

Comment: No COVID pajamas in these closets.

And the rest:

Best Sound “Sound of Metal.”

Best Animated Short Film “If Anything Happens I Love You.” (Netflix)

Best Live-Action Short Film “Two Distant Strangers.”

Best Documentary Feature “Time.”

Best Documentary Short Subject “A Love Song for Latasha.”

Best Film Editing “Sound of Metal.”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Best Production Design “Mank.”

Best Visual Effects: “Tenet.”

Review goes here

Brent’s Top 10 films of 2020

1. Nomadland

2. Rocks

3. Wolfwalker

4. Mank

5. One Night in Miami

6. Minari

7. Sound of Metal & Bee Gees

8. Deux

9. Father & Life Ahead

10. Farewell Amor & Time

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News