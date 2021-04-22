Top Oscar headed to “Nomadland’s” Econoline van

Once upon an unmasked time, I watched Oscar-worthy movies in theaters, popcorn in my lap.

This past year, I watched a few movies at the Myrna, but I watched most on my Smart TV at home.

I did have to pay a price, literally, to see the year’s best films. I’m now a subscriber to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HBO-Max, Disney-Plus and Apple TV.

But that’s a small sacrifice to bring some joy to my cloistered year at home.

Thanks to streaming, I’m ready for Oscar night: Bring it on, and make it long!

Which means, of course, that it’s time to predict the winners. It’s a fun tradition that always ends with my spirit being crushed as my favorites are systematically snubbed.

I hereby predict “Nomadland” will win Best Picture. There, I’ve now gone and jinxed it.

I loved this sensitive portrait of a working class lady, Frances McDormand, who rediscovers herself at 61. Both “Promising Young Woman” and “Trial of the Chicago 7” could pass McDormand’s van, but I’m hoping for a happy ending.

Chloé Zhao should also win for her direction of “Nomadland.”