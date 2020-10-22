The planes land: Human drones walk among us

Possessor Uncut
Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B-
When I first saw the latest Myrna Loy offering, I was excited. I’m happy to see a film about a professor.
Then I looked more closely.
Oh, well, it could still be about teachers, I suppose.
“Possessor Uncut” is a “concept” horror film, one delving into interesting, deep questions with horror as the vehicle.
A possessor mentally “captures” another being, and directs them to do bad things, assassinations in this case. The possessor’s consciousness is shared with another being, seemingly by injection.
The possessor directs her human-drone while lying on a table in the “lab.” Once the mission is done, she awakes, exhausted, and leaves. Think of it as mind-control of a brain-washed assassin by a possessor. The “perfect” crime ends with the puppet-assassin committing suicide, leaving no witnesses.
Possession is an old concept, which includes Exorcism movies, given new context each generation.
Since AI is real, we knew possession movies would posit the takeover of humans in the cyber world. Look around. Who’s real? Who’s a bot? I’m pretty sure about me, but I wonder about you.
At the heart of “possession” is the question of free will: Are we in control of our being, or are we living out a pre-ordained destiny.
Great writers make these theological/philosophical ponderings very intriguing. Stories that suggest we are not free beings can be mind-bending trips.
What’s different in this possession movie is the horror. The “possessed ones” commit vicious killings, filmed in graphic detail, lingering on what amounts to a butchering.
I wondered, after the initial killing, if the script would regain its cerebral balance or just start squirting blood.
When a few sex scenes appeared without much justification, I lost hope that this was truly a high concept film, after all.
To be fair, there are thoughtful currents running deep. One possessor is evolving and losing her natural compassion as she carries out her missions. I guess we could say she’s having trouble separating her work life and her home life. Hey, we all know that feeling.
“Possessor” is a relatively smart exploitation horror film, but exploitive, nonetheless -- with the stereotypic ingredients: gore and sex. There’s even a lady in the shower. Hello, Hitchcock.
Writer-director, Brandon Cronenberg, is son of a noted Canadian horror director, David Cronenberg. David delivered straight horror and cerebral horror. I loved David’s “History of Violence,” for example. “Eastern Promises” is also intriguing. Both star Vitto Mortensen.
Brandon, 40, may well have thoughtful films ahead. He’ll need to turn down the horror a touch and turn up the “concepts” a touch to find the balance he’s seeking.
Myrna Loy update:
Myrna is open, but many seats are empty – some by design, some patiently waiting.
At the start of Myrna movies, a slide appears which, thanks “generous sponsors” for making this screening possible. Those donations amount to life support in times like these.
“It’s always a lifeline, but right now because we have such limited ability to create income, it’s what keeps the lights on and our staff working,” said Benji Cosgrove, film programmer. “We’re certainly grateful. The donors know the work we do in normal times, and they’re thinking long-term to help us survive so that on the back-end, we can get back to doing the great work that helps us, their businesses, and the community.”
The pandemic has hurt businesses of all kinds and sizes. And, of course, the arts always seem to suffer more in hard times. Schools don’t cut football. They cut music. “Mr. Holland’s Opus” taught us that.
With that in mind, and knowing money is tight, the willingness of local organizations to support local arts is encouraging and worth applause – we’ll lift our virtual gold Zoom hands in the air, if we must.
First, let’s put our hands together for some of those who support Myrna movies: First Community Bank, Ten Mile Creek Brewery, Montana Preservation Alliance, Crowley Fleck, Gardenwerks, The Investment Group, US Bank.
“The arts are what makes our community so unique and great,” said Ethan Kohoutek, co-owner of the Ten Mile Creek Brewery, and a Myrna board member. “The Myrna’s the only place to see independent movies, and they have great live performances and education programs and outreach programs.”
And one more “Standing O” to those who support Soundstage programs: Creative Arts Center, Windermere Real Estate, NorthWestern Energy, Park Avenue Bakery, Blue Cross Blue Shield, George’s Distributing, Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar.
Always risky to thank people, because I know I’m omitting some. We love you, too.
