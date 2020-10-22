The planes land: Human drones walk among us

Brandon, 40, may well have thoughtful films ahead. He’ll need to turn down the horror a touch and turn up the “concepts” a touch to find the balance he’s seeking.

Myrna Loy update:

Myrna is open, but many seats are empty – some by design, some patiently waiting.

At the start of Myrna movies, a slide appears which, thanks “generous sponsors” for making this screening possible. Those donations amount to life support in times like these.

“It’s always a lifeline, but right now because we have such limited ability to create income, it’s what keeps the lights on and our staff working,” said Benji Cosgrove, film programmer. “We’re certainly grateful. The donors know the work we do in normal times, and they’re thinking long-term to help us survive so that on the back-end, we can get back to doing the great work that helps us, their businesses, and the community.”

The pandemic has hurt businesses of all kinds and sizes. And, of course, the arts always seem to suffer more in hard times. Schools don’t cut football. They cut music. “Mr. Holland’s Opus” taught us that.