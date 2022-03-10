The man in the hoodie who put Lincoln on the map

Ted K

Grade: B+

Montana deserves an Oscar nomination for best supporting landscape. I couldn’t take my eyes off our gorgeous land and mountains which formed the backdrop for “Ted K,” the story of the Unabomber, Lincoln’s most famous hermit.

First words on the screen? “Montana USA.”

That’s followed by a breathtaking shot of our Montana mountains, with snowmobilers kicking up a white tail as they carve out paths in virgin snow. A shadowed figure is watching them, and he later destroys their snowmobiles and their home.

I’ll get to Theodore Kaczynski in a moment, but may I join the Montana Film Office in thanking the filmmakers for shooting a film about Montana in Montana – instead of in Canada, a frequent body-double.

We have had our share of films, yes – thank you Robert Redford – but there’s nothing more annoying than seeing a film about the Big Sky state end with thanks to a city under Canadian skies for its cooperation.

Blessedly, “Ted K” ends by thanking “The Town and People of Lincoln, Montana.” Do I hear Amen!?

The authenticity is owing, in part, to a Helena native. Producer Matt Flanders, who now lives and works in New York, grew up here and graduated from Capital High in 1990 – local boy makes good. Flanders and director Tony Stone showcased Montana.

Down the streets of sleepy Lincoln walked, and bicycled, Theodore Kaczynski.

Kaczynski was a brilliant man who funneled his IQ into “stopping technology before it’s too late.” He was a variation on an eco-terrorist, Thoreau on acid.

Drawing on actual documents, the script introduces us to a deranged PhD, who mailed bombs to people he decided could have reversed the damage – but who chose profit, instead.

That’s an insufficient summary, but we all know too much about Ted.

I must admit I did not hold out great hope for another Ted tale. But the docudrama won me over thanks to its cinematography and its deliciously disturbing lead performance.

Channeling Travis Bickle (“Taxi Driver”) South African actor Sharlto Copley crafts an internal portrait of the Unabomber.

His performance is more expression than dialogue, because Ted lives alone – but also because Copley can act as well with his eyes as most actors can with their voices.

Copley captures both the frightening intelligence of the professor and the pathological darkness of the serial killer.

The meticulous scenes in which Ted builds bombs are chilling. He builds a bomb, tests the bomb and then improves the design. He takes a bus out of the state to mail inconspicuously. He’s crafty.

One redeeming part of this dark story lies in those who try to find the goodness inside this troubled soul. A shy innocent woman brightens his spirit, ever so slightly. Family members send him money. (Don’t date creepy men, ladies!)

A young boy, tutored in math by Ted, is another who loves him unconditionally.

There’s love in the camerawork, too. The shots of our sunrises and sunsets are stunning enough to entice more Californians to move here.

The melodies of Vivaldi and Schubert – with piano keys and operatic voices – serve as counterpoints to the percussion section, explosions from Ted’s packages.

In the end, Ted’s brother tells the FBI that Ted might be the Unabomber. Only then does the terror end, with Ted walking in handcuffs into the Helena FBI office on April 3, 1996.

The world’s media then discovered Montana, for all the wrong reasons.

“Ted K” is a portrait of an unrepentant killer who “is glad I did what I did.” He shot at helicopters like Don Quixote tilted at windmills.

I’m not sure whether we should be proud or embarrassed that the Unabomber chose to live in Montana. A bit of both, I guess.

It’s never clear whether portraits of psychopaths ultimately illuminate or exploit their violence. Are we telling a cautionary tale, or are we glorifying and exploiting their crimes for financial gain?

I vote to acquit the filmmakers of exploitation. There is dark depth here in this portrait of “Mr. Lonely” that reminds us that we all need to reach out to lonely off-balance souls to try to give them the love and help they need – before it’s too late.

Our passive inaction might precipitate their frightening action. We are reminded that caring for those in the shadows who scare us may be our only hope of drawing them back out to daylight.

