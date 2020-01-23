A Hidden Life
The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: A-
Four days after the assassination of her husband, Coretta Scott King marched through Memphis, arm in arm with upwards of 42,000 followers who came to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by walking down Main Street in his footsteps.
"I was impelled to come," Coretta said at the time. "I ask the question, 'How many men must die before we can really have a free and true and peaceful society?’"
I thought of Coretta on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, as I sat down to write a review about a man who died for his principles, and whose wife stood by him to the end.
“Whatever comes,” Fani Jagerstatter said, in tears, to her husband. “I am with you always.”
Terrence Malick’s 3-hour portrait of an Austrian farmer who refused to fight for Hitler is being praised as a requiem, which bows its head in honor of a courageous man who died for his beliefs.
Yes, “A Hidden Life” is a eulogy to the moral courage of Austrian conscientious objector Franz Jägerstätter.
But there’s another character in this film’s whose journey touched me just as deeply. Let others write of Franz, who like Sir Thomas More, never flinched as he walked toward the unforgiving blade.
I wish to focus on the journey of Fani, his wife. Her story is no less courageous. I’ve pieced together Fani’s life from articles on her, that extends the portrait in the film
One biographer said Fani “had the sparkling eyes of Mother Teresa, a warm, gentle soul with an infectious joy and loving kindness. She carries herself with humility, a hint of shyness.”
“A Hidden Life” begins where Terrence Malick’s films often begin: in the countryside, amidst the grasses, and flowers and mountains. If Ansel Adams was the greatest landscape photographer Malick is the greatest landscape director.
“Days of Heaven,” breathtaking. “Tree of Life,” stunning. “Hidden Life,” a prayer on cinematic canvas.
Franz, 28, and Fani, 23, recently married, walk through the grasses, hand in hand. A collage shows them together in the garden, on dirt paths, in the fields. In one touching close up, Franz throws his arms around her from behind – she clutches his hands and smiles the smile of a woman who has found the man she can embrace until death do they part.
I was near tears watching these two together.
His daughters, all under 6, adored their father, and one book notes they insisted the house door never be locked, in case Daddy came home.
When Franz (August Diehl) openly defied the order to join the Austrian armed forces and serve Hitler, he was imprisoned.
Fani (Valerie Pachner) is ostracized by her village. Villagers curse her, spurn her. Children bully her girls. Even Franz’s mother shunned Fani, blaming her for “changing Franz.”
“Yes,” Fani later confirmed, “we helped one another to go forward in faith.”
Only one friend will help her toil her garden, and Fani falls often as she pushes an old plow, in many ways, her cross.
Fani embraces her girls every night, a mother of hope and love.
Franz was given chances to recant, and save his life. Initially, we can see fear in Fani’s eyes, and perhaps a prayer, he will somehow come home. But as his fate becomes clear, her eyes close and her faith deepens.
A joyful Fani whose only “sin” was to love her husband, becomes an outcast.
Franz spoke of his family in one of his last letters.
“People worry about the obligations of conscience as they concern my wife and children,” he wrote. “But I cannot believe that, just because one has a wife and children, a man is free to offend God.”
Afterwards, Fani wrote of her life.
“I have lost a dear husband and a good father to my children, and I can also assure you that our marriage was one of the happiest in our parish – many people envied us,” she wrote. “I already look forward to meeting again in heaven, where no war can ever divide us again.”
Like Coretta, Fani continued to carry the torch of her husband. She welcomed “pilgrims” to her village on Aug. 9 every year to commemorate the courage and faith of Franz on the anniversary of his death. Their home is now an historical museum.
“During his pilgrimage to Austria in 2007, Pope Benedict XVI beatified Franz Jägerstätter,” reported the Catholic World Report. “When his widow Franziska, then ninety-four years old, walked into the Linz cathedral to attend the ceremony, she was greeted with thunderous applause.”
Fani was never bitter, always loving.
As surely as the days they ran through the fields, the spirit of Franz was still with Fani to her death at 100 on March 16, 2013.
Thank you, Terrence, for introducing us to Fani. May we be as strong as she, when those we love suffer and leave us.
