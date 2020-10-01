The family business: Clever conning and artful dodging

“We’re lucky to have you as a daughter,” says dad, summoning up words he could never seem to say aloud.

The first half is bearable thanks to Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger who play the scavenging parents of their damaged daughter. Jenkins and Winger are always good, so the ensemble scenes carry some power.

But the revelation is Evan Rachel Wood as Old Dolio. In retrospect, she’s the entire point of the story.

I’m not a fan of movies with surprise endings unless they flow naturally from the story. It’s almost become a fad to feint one way and take the script somewhere else. Of course, films have had surprise endings forever, but the Bruce Willis/M. Night Shyamalan movie “Sixth Sense” propelled that genre to a new level.

Since then scripts have set out to add a seventh, eighth and ninth sense – mostly without common sense.

In fairness, “Kajillionaire” is different, and packs a powerful punch at the end. But I so wished that we’d been able to spend more time with Old Dolio, including more interior moments. The script only hints at what’s inside Old Dolio’s heart and mind – and she deserves to be fleshed out.