The family business: Clever conning and artful dodging

Kajillionaire
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B-
In a surreal sort of way, “Kajillionaire” is a variation on “Parasite,” the Oscar winner.
Both films start off with a family of con artists searching for victims and executing their well-planned schemes.
Both films slowly evolve into surprise second acts that were virtually invisible at the outset, but which effectively overtake and hijack the original story.
In other words, both are misdirection scripts which deftly lead us along a seemingly predictable path, until we realize we’ve fallen off the ledge.
Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire” is the less surprising of the two, but by the time it was over I felt like all the power was in the final half hour – and that much of the setup had been little more than a quirky comedy.
Even the title is a red herring. In one scene Richard Jenkins, the dad in the family of thieves, says that everyone wants to be “a kajillionaire” – and he’s out to get his share, a few dollars at a time.
The heists are petty crimes, at best. The daughter reaches into a post office box, sticks her hand out the back and grabs mail from other boxes. Their version of an “Ocean’s 11” heist is to intentionally lose luggage on a plane trip to claim the insurance payout.
Despite their life of small crime, they are always broke.
Watching this family of artful dodgers plot their next caper is clever for a while, but I was soon yawning.
And it’s when things slow down, that we realize that we are being played. Our focus should have been on the daughter.
Old Dolio is 26 years old, insecure and afraid of being touched. This sweet lost soul is battling mental illness. Her loneliness is painful. Her parents named her after a homeless lottery winner.
In search of connection, Old Dolio sneaks into a couple sessions of a parenting class.
Eventually, she meets someone who is not scared away or frightened by her. And out of that encounter comes the total eclipse of her heart. The movie uses tremors as an ongoing symbol, and it’s clear the big quake is a kiss.
Seeing Old Dolio breathe deeply and finally find someone is a delightful chapter in this film. Sadly, it’s the final chapter and we wait a long time for the admittedly tender payoff.
“Kajillionaire” isn’t a caper movie, as hinted, but an LBGTQ self-discovery movie. She finally finds someone willing to encourage her to enjoy “sex, dancing and pancakes.”
As Old Dolio heals, the family does, too.
“We’re lucky to have you as a daughter,” says dad, summoning up words he could never seem to say aloud.
The first half is bearable thanks to Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger who play the scavenging parents of their damaged daughter. Jenkins and Winger are always good, so the ensemble scenes carry some power.
But the revelation is Evan Rachel Wood as Old Dolio. In retrospect, she’s the entire point of the story.
I’m not a fan of movies with surprise endings unless they flow naturally from the story. It’s almost become a fad to feint one way and take the script somewhere else. Of course, films have had surprise endings forever, but the Bruce Willis/M. Night Shyamalan movie “Sixth Sense” propelled that genre to a new level.
Since then scripts have set out to add a seventh, eighth and ninth sense – mostly without common sense.
In fairness, “Kajillionaire” is different, and packs a powerful punch at the end. But I so wished that we’d been able to spend more time with Old Dolio, including more interior moments. The script only hints at what’s inside Old Dolio’s heart and mind – and she deserves to be fleshed out.
On the deepest level, “Kajillionaire” explores mental illness, and the long road back. The ending here is a bit rushed and convenient, but we sense this is only the first step towards healing.
I’d be delighted to follow Old Dolio on to the next chapter in her life. I suspect she’ll choose a new name, and I’m curious what it might be.
