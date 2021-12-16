The Fab Four take some sad songs and make them better

The Beatles: Get Back

Three-part documentary, streaming on Disney Plus

Grade: A

Just before jumping in my black and white 1957 Ford and driving to college, I had a chance to go to a little concert in the Seattle Coliseum.

I said no, not interested. I didn’t think this British boy band would amount to much.

So I skipped the Beatles Seattle concert on Aug 21, 1964 – and drove to Walla Walla, the town so nice they named it twice.

Regrets? I’ve had a few. Perhaps I underestimated John, Paul, George and Ringo.

We Boomers can trace our lives with Beatles’ lyrics.

Sue and I were engaged the summer 1967, with “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club’s Band” playing on KJR radio in Seattle.

In Missouri, “Hey Jude” became our new theme. I remember Sue and I sitting in a campus pub listening to John, Paul, George and Ringo take that sad song and make it better.

My generation took sides. Beatles or Stones. Easy choice. The Stones were crass. Beatles were poetry.

All this leads us to a captivating new film by Peter “Lord of the Rings” Jackson. Jackson sorted through 60 hours of pristine footage, shot in 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, of recording sessions destined to produce their 12th and final studio album, “Let It Be.”

Jackson provides us a glimpse into both their genius and their friendship.

“Get Back” is a definitive look back at the Beatles.

I’ll boil the eight hours down to four takeaways.

1. The Beatles musical process was collaborative, joyful and intense. They got by with a little help from their friends. We watch “Get Back” move from a glimmer to a song. They worried over every passage, changing, experimenting. They embraced failure. “It’s a bit ordinary, isn’t it?” said a displeased Paul. All minds were laser-focused, all spirits positive. No competing egos. They were partners, with Paul coordinating. They loved each other, while sensing a chapter was ending. “It might be nice to do an album alone,” said George, presciently.

2. The Beatles were more than the slur, “Two and half geniuses plus Ringo.” All four were contributing partners. Paul was the creative force, John supplied relentless positive energy, George was their dark conscience – and Ringo, to my surprise, was the likable emotionally steady baron of the beat. If we must pick a favorite Beatle, I’ll take John. He saw beauty in every musical idea. He joyfully watered every seed.

3. “The Fifth Beatle” was keyboardist Billy Preston. He electrified the sessions. He was the imported soul of the group – always upbeat, joyful and supportive. “You’re giving us a lift, Billy,” said Paul.

4. The Beatle bonds were breaking. George simply doesn’t show for two days, and has to be coaxed back by Paul and John. Lennon is missing at times, too. “And then there were two,” said Paul, dryly. When John says “I’d like a fifth Beatle,” Paul responds, “It’s bad enough with four.”

Finally, the culminating 42-minute unpublicized concert – on a rooftop in London – serves as an iconic farewell to the Beatles, their final public performance.

On Jan. 30, 1969, shoppers walking down Savile Row heard live music above them and stopped, staring upward. They recognized the iconic Beatles’ sound, but could not see them. Hypnotized fans worked their way onto nearby balconies and rooftops to listen.

“They are hurting business,” grumbled a dapper shop owner.

My favorite scene captured the construction of “The Long and Winding Road.” When Paul played opening chords, eight eyes and ears tuned in. They sensed something special. One chord at a time, they nursed the autobiographical ballad to life.

That’s the beauty of Jackson’s documentary. For eight hours we watch the Beatles create music - actual footage of live rehearsal sessions. The video is high quality, high resolution – no grainy images.

If eight hours is too daunting, watch the third chapter which ends on the rooftop.

Watching “Get Back” is sad, of course.

John was assassinated in 1980 at 40. George died in 2001 at 58.

And then there were two. Ringo is now 81. Paul is 79.

The end of the long and winding road is in sight.

I will admit, reluctantly, I now admire the Stones as well.

Mick Jagger, 78, and Keith Richards, 77, are still touring, 50 years after the Beatles last public concert on a rooftop.

Apparently, Stones’ fans can always get what they want.

