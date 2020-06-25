Teen nerd turned rock critic: Dolly’s almost famous

How to Build a Girl
Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B
A shy nerdy girl slowly raises her self-esteem and finally learns to love herself.
We’ve seen that coming-of-age tale a few dozen times, but “How to Build A Girl” manages to swim in cliché-infested waters and still make it safely to shore – minus a few toes, perhaps.
The film is, in many ways, a reprise of “Almost Famous,” a charming tale of William, a 15-year-old boy, who sets out to be a rock critic. William travels with a band, falls hopelessly in love with a groupie – who calls herself a band-aid – and then eventually tumbles back into reality.
In “How to Build a Girl” we meet Johanna Morrigan a 14 year old who lives in Wolverhampton in England with her parents and five siblings. Johanna dreams of being a rock critic and gets her shot. We watch as her ego inflates like a balloon, until the inevitable bursting. Then she tumbles back into her real self. And, yes, she, too, falls in love along the way.
“Almost Famous” is a masterpiece, whereas “How to Build a Girl” is merely entertaining, sprinkled with moments of insight and vulnerability.
At the center is Beanie Feldstein, sister of Jonah Hill, who moves from supporting roles in “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart” to the lead in “How to Build a Girl.” Feldstein is up to the challenge, owning a part that moves through adolescence including all its insecurities, pretensions and struggles.
Johanna’s an overweight teen who is a top student, but who is teased and mocked by her peers. One day she sees an ad for a rock writer who must be “a hip young gunslinger.” Johanna’s anything but hip, but she applies anyway by reviewing “Annie.”
The editors of the rock magazine mercilessly mock her effort, but she dares them – and hounds them -- to give her an assignment. Seemingly wanting to laugh as she fails, the cruel editors send her off to interview a star.
Much to everyone’s surprise, she finds a cynical, irreverent voice that mercilessly rips apart indie bands with catchy zingers like “Bohemian Crapsody” or “Eddie Vedder should do another rip-off of Kurt Cobain and just kill himself.”
Her writing is more cruel than insightful, but that’s just the kind of acid voice teens want to read during their journey to the dark side.
And so, Johanna renames herself Dolly Wilde and becomes a sensation with her fans, who send letters by the hundreds to the magazine. The editors have stopped laughing as Dolly moves from stringer to lead writer of their cover stories – and a magnet that draws subscribers.
She’s dyed her hair fire-engine red and bought hip, blazing clothes. She’s succumbed to the temptations of her success, and starts drinking and experimenting. At home, her family appreciates her money, but her entitled swagger makes her almost unbearable. Her brother, a supportive sibling, refuses to sleep on the same floor with her. He throws a mattress in a downstairs corner to escape her.
Her relationship with the lead singer of the band she’s covering is sweet and tender at first, until she confides that she loves him. At that point, he backs off quickly, dumping Dolly – who is badly bruised in the fall.
What makes this film watchable are the vulnerable moments when the dialogue captures Johanna/Dolly connecting with a friend, or family or even a star. Dolly is willing to disclose her pains and insecurities, and admits her weaknesses. That humility draws people close to her – and draws us in as well.
We know we’re headed up the incline of the giant roller coaster, and we know it’s going to be a very fast and hard descent down the other side.
I was struck by how often the dialogue captured really genuine connection between insecure young people trying to make sense of their lives. Her recovery has touching moments, as when she apologizes to the singer that she trashed by saying, “I was evil and I’m over it. I’m sorry.”
“How to Build a Girl” is a girl-power film made by Coky Giedroyc adapted from a popular book by Caitlin Moran, who also wrote the script.
Classic? No. Worth seeing? Yes.
The doors are opening for females to make and market films telling stories mostly ignored before.
The actual lives of director Coky and writer Caitlin provide a shareable road map on how to build a girl.
