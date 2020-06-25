Teen nerd turned rock critic: Dolly’s almost famous

Johanna’s an overweight teen who is a top student, but who is teased and mocked by her peers. One day she sees an ad for a rock writer who must be “a hip young gunslinger.” Johanna’s anything but hip, but she applies anyway by reviewing “Annie.”

The editors of the rock magazine mercilessly mock her effort, but she dares them – and hounds them -- to give her an assignment. Seemingly wanting to laugh as she fails, the cruel editors send her off to interview a star.

Much to everyone’s surprise, she finds a cynical, irreverent voice that mercilessly rips apart indie bands with catchy zingers like “Bohemian Crapsody” or “Eddie Vedder should do another rip-off of Kurt Cobain and just kill himself.”

Her writing is more cruel than insightful, but that’s just the kind of acid voice teens want to read during their journey to the dark side.

And so, Johanna renames herself Dolly Wilde and becomes a sensation with her fans, who send letters by the hundreds to the magazine. The editors have stopped laughing as Dolly moves from stringer to lead writer of their cover stories – and a magnet that draws subscribers.