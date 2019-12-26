Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
At the Cinemark
(PG-13)
The Star Wars saga, grade: A
"Skywalker" episode, grade: B+
In December 1976 Twentieth Century Fox started running trailers announcing “an adventure unlike anything on our planet: ‘Star Wars,’ the story of a boy, a girl and a universe.”
The Star Wars’ big bang exploded in May 1977 with 19-year old-Carrie Fisher as ‘the girl,’ Princess Leia. Leia received third billing behind ‘the boy’ Mark Hamill, 26, and ‘the pilot,’ Harrison Ford, 33.
And now, 42 years and nine films later, the after-shocks finally subside.
In 2019 the girl gets top billing, even though Carrie Fisher died three years ago. The boy, now 68, and the pilot, now 77, don’t miss the final curtain call.
Kids, who were 12 at the beginning, are 54 now -- with kids of their own.
The circle of life.
What started as a brilliant space Western by George Lucas evolved into a cultural phenomenon.
The English Oxford dictionary has added Padawan, lightsaber and The Force to our vocabulary.
And more than one Catholic has responded to “May the Force be with you” by saying “And also with you.”
The final episode in the series, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” isn’t the best in the series, but it is a respectable bookend to a memorable cinematic saga. We best judge this as a celebration of a cinematic galaxy rather than as a stand-alone tale.
Fan reaction? Moviegoers who took potty breaks in mid-film literally ran back to their seats. One even vaulted a railing to get back into his seat quickly. Fans were absorbed, applauding when their favorite characters arrived on screen.
The script, aware of its place in a story bigger than itself, bends time, allowing characters to leap across the loops and pay respect to those who came before – reminding us of the timelessness of the characters we’ve come to love.
Shawn, a friend and Star Wars aficionado, summed up the finale nicely:
You have free articles remaining.
“The final installment was a repudiation of Kylo Ren’s admonition to Rey in ‘The Last Jedì’ that you must kill the past,” wrote Shawn. “You can never kill the past. But you can learn from it and grow from it and use it as a foundation to build something new. What came before is not our destiny, but those who helped us along the way will be with us...always.”
Shawn’s words poetically capture the flow of time through this episode. The characters form an extended elastic family stretching across time and living on through those they influenced, mentored and touched.
Princess Leia offers her own synopsis: “Never be afraid of who you are.”
The film also has echoes of Dunkirk as the little guys in the galaxy hop into their hybrid “space boats” to try to do their part to stop the dark side from extinguishing the light.
I, personally, enjoyed the recurrent themes of forgiveness and healing that are woven through this chapter. Rey, who holds the lightsaber that can save the galaxy, knows the price she will pay if she kills the villain. No killing is without consequence, and she hesitates.
Rey’s healing Jedi hand will close wounds, more than once. Rey and Leia imbue the film with a welcome feminine sensibility.
To understand how these themes are interwoven, moviegoers need to attend. We’ll spare the spoilers. Pay your money and find out if the Darth side finally snuffs out the last pesky rebel.
Suffice it to say there was enough heart to keep me caring, and enough action to suit those with rocket-boosters attached to their backpacks.
To be honest, many fans and critics are disappointed in “Skywalker,” feeling the reawakened Force fizzles in its finale.
Jon, a friend and Jedi warrior, feels “Skywalker” “failed to live up to the promise that the first two films in this trilogy set up for it…and fell short of what could have been.” Jon regrets that the story retreated from the promise that the seeds of a Jedi may lay within everyone/anyone.
I understand these criticisms, but I admired the film because of its warmth and its willingness to slow down to allow characters to live, to love and to grieve.
I also appreciated the gratitude. Rey, Finn and Poe knew they stood on the shoulders of Luke, Leia and Han. Abrams was conscious of his debt to Lucas.
Critics, too, must be meta-aware of the film’s place in the Lucas galaxy.
All of us were allowed to bow their heads and say thank you, we are not worthy.
In “Skywalker,” during one heartfelt goodbye, the frenetic action stops to allow the cast and the audience to say goodbye, even to cry.
“Skywalker” has a warmth seldom emanating from action blockbusters. Shawn says that’s because the goal was to let the saga “die gracefully.”
I appreciated that grace, and felt “The Rise of Skywalker” was a touching final chapter to the saga of a boy, a girl and a universe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.