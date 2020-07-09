Snap snap: Founding fathers hip hop through history

Aaron Burr.

Add Jonathan Groff as a flamboyant and goofy King George to the mix, too. Yes, Miranda is good, but I found myself more pulled to others. Who knew a banker could rap? Maybe Interstate stellar teller Lloyd should rap out the money?

My favorite songs included “I’m not throwing away my shot” and “The colonies are going to rise up.”

There’s a lot of history packed inside the rapid-fire rap songs. For those in the mood to be amused Google up “Technicality: Top 10 Things Hamilton Got Wrong.” A hyper teen fan straightens out the history.

But even that teen critic admits most of the history is spot on. “Hamilton” finds a clever way to impart history to young viewers by rapping it to them.

Teachers, are you listening? First you, start the beat, then comes the poem, then move that thing! Kids will lean into their laptop if they know Jodi Majerus Delaney is rapping a lecture.