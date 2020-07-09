Snap snap: Founding fathers hip hop through history

Hamilton
Broadway on film
Stream on DisneyPlus
Grade: A
Alexander Hamilton joined a lot of American families for a barbecue last week.
What better weekend to bring the founding of America into our living rooms than July 4th?
Disney knows how to market. On July 3 Disney’s new cable channel, DisneyPlus, released the “Hamilfilm,” the filmed version of the smash Broadway hit, “Hamilton.”
Instead of paying up to $200 to see the show on Broadway – or more than $1,000 on premium nights – we can enjoy the show for $70 a year, and Disney will throw in the rest of their library, too. I’m betting subscriptions soared as fireworks popped. “Variety” says Disney downloads were up 74 percent over the holiday weekend.
This is a filmed version compiled from two nights on Broadway in June 2016 with the original cast, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the genius who conceived hip-hop history.
Visually, the film is better than most seats in the Richard Rogers theater, I’m sure. But, of course, nothing beats Broadway live. I’ve only seen three shows, but, wow. New York, New York.
Technically, this production is a marvel. We are not limited to a stationary camera. Rather, the camera roams, including shots from behind the cast as well as above, below and from all angles.
If it’s not obvious, I was spellbound and found myself applauding as if I were in New York.
Setting American history, circa 1776, inside a rap musical was a high risk stroke of genius.
I have wanted to see this, but given up hope. Tickets are impossible, and traveling isn’t cool right now.
Not to worry. Broadway comes to me. The original cast, even! This reminds me of the Met Opera productions that came to the Cinemark. Those Met shows were even more spectacular, including backstage interviews, but this “Hamilton” film is first class, too.
No point in reviewing the play. We know “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys and a Pulitzer.
To quote the song, the story follows “a bastard, orphan, son of a whore” immigrant who becomes a founding father, before dying in a duel with Aaron Burr.
Lin-Manuel Miranda finds the beat inside history. The arc of Hamilton’s life is colorful, and ends with a duel. That’s Hollywood material.
The rap music itself is toe-tapping finger-snapping contagious. Even though that period of history is patriarchy personified, the play is a mix of gender, color and identity. Breeches become cool.
At the top of a great stage cast is Renée Elise Goldsberry who won a Tony for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler. Her power just lights up that stage. Leslie Odom Jr is nearly as amazing as
Aaron Burr.
Add Jonathan Groff as a flamboyant and goofy King George to the mix, too. Yes, Miranda is good, but I found myself more pulled to others. Who knew a banker could rap? Maybe Interstate stellar teller Lloyd should rap out the money?
My favorite songs included “I’m not throwing away my shot” and “The colonies are going to rise up.”
There’s a lot of history packed inside the rapid-fire rap songs. For those in the mood to be amused Google up “Technicality: Top 10 Things Hamilton Got Wrong.” A hyper teen fan straightens out the history.
But even that teen critic admits most of the history is spot on. “Hamilton” finds a clever way to impart history to young viewers by rapping it to them.
Teachers, are you listening? First you, start the beat, then comes the poem, then move that thing! Kids will lean into their laptop if they know Jodi Majerus Delaney is rapping a lecture.
When I watch “live” theater, I can’t help reliving “Chorus Line.” I wonder how this cast won their spots and what their long road to success has been like – and how long will their lights shine. Theater is such a cruel profession, with rejection being the rule and success the exception. “Please God, I need this job.” “I really blew it. I’ll never get it.”
But here we have a glorious cast relishing being under the lights and an adoring packed house yelling and clapping in delight. The show is as much rock concert as Broadway play.
And that’s the miracle of “Hamilton.” The show fuses the subversive world of rap music with the stuffy whiteness of the founding of America. Add a rainbow cast and the result is the America we keep hoping for – diverse, eccentric and united.
And, in this version, the world cheers and asks us for encores.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!