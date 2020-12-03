Sledding through the script of “Citizen Kane”

Mank
Orson Welles had an ego the size of Xanadu, Citizen Kane’s modest getaway.
If Welles staged “Oklahoma,” he’d have cast himself as the state. A London critic described him as “a magnificent mountain of talent, ego and unsliced ham.” One woman was not enough, of course. Welles’ vitae lists two partners and three wives, with overlapping years. Must have been exhausting.
To his credit his achievements matched, perhaps even exceeded, his opinion of himself. At age 22 he founded Mercury Theatre with John Houseman. The Mercury radio production of “War of the Worlds” scared some into thinking Martians were actually attacking America. False alarm: It was just Orson.
At age 25 he made his first movie, “Citizen Kane,” widely regarded by critics as the best film ever made. I’m sure he agreed.
Personally, I admire his work, but never warmed to the man.
The legacy and ego of Orson Welles are both central the story told in David Fincher’s “Mank,” a film likely headed for a big night at the Oscars on April 25.
The film recounts the writing of the script for “Citizen Kane.” The Oscar for screenwriting was awarded to both Orson Welles and Herman J. Mankiewicz – the only Oscar won by “Citizen Kane,” despite nine nominations.
In an interview Welles said: “I wrote ‘Citizen Kane.’”
Neither Orson nor Mank attended the Oscars, but afterwards, Mankiewicz stoked the feud a bit by stating: “I am very happy to accept this award in Mr. Welles’ absence because the script was written in Mr. Welles’ absence.”
Such fun to see Bighorn Sheep battling on the slopes above Gates of the Mountain, yes?
Frankly, I don’t care who conceived Rosebud, but my heart is with Mank, of course.
“Mank” is a magnificent black and white movie that flirts with being a masterpiece.
Why? First, I love black and white cinematography, like “Mank” and “Citizen Kane.” For me, shadows become gorgeous brushstrokes in black and white art. John Ford was the master of framing shots, with shadows as accents.
But the power lies in the cast, anchored by an Oscar-deserving turn by Gary Oldman, as Mank. We meet a writer walking in the wobbly footsteps of Ernest Hemingway, Hunter Thompson and Charles Bukowski – all great writers whose prose and poetry was blurred by addiction.
The story begins after a car accident leaves Mank barely able to walk. He lies in bed at a ranch, dictating his script to his personal assistant who tries to keep the liquor cabinet locked.
The timeline drops back to show Mank stumbling through Hollywood parties, meetings and film sets. He embarrasses himself with his drinking, but his talent and his acerbic wit keep him on the guest list.
William Randolph Hearst, for example, invites Mank to lavish events at his house, “not because of the words he writes but because of the words he speaks.” Mank’s brilliant, amusing and unfiltered.
Mank can see all the pretentiousness, the swaggering and the ego in Hollywood, and he’s not impressed. In one memorable outburst at the Hearst mansion, Mank delivers a blistering drunken monologue about a rich publisher’s ruthless abuse of power – with Hearst at the dinner table. Hearst lets him go on, but others leave in disgust.
The most tender scenes involve Mank’s friendship with Marion Davies, Hearst’s mistress – portrayed in “Citizen Kane” as the actress who can’t sing. They confide in touching, tender talks. Amanda Seyfried is Oscar-wonderful as Marion.
Mank’s also close to his assistant, played intelligently and crisply by Lily Collins – a sweet performance.
“Mank” isn’t really about writing a script, rather it’s about a writer’s inner demons. He’s a self-destructive figure, but a beloved friend to many.
“Mank” is an ode to Mank.
Finally, we experience the Golden Age of Hollywood. We meet the Louis “MGM” Mayer, Irving Thalberg, John Houseman and other giants – all brought to life in semi-satiric caricatures by fine actors. I felt like a time machine had dropped me on the MGM set – and then transported me to Hearst’s castle for dinner.
A cocktail party in front of a Xanadu-esque fireplace is stunning, an ensemble achievement worthy of Robert Altman.
I enjoyed it all – except, perhaps, the time spent recounting the California gubernatorial race of 1934.
Blessedly, Orson Welles is a minor figure, mostly heard on the phone. Orson, you probably thought this song would be about you. So sorry to disappoint.
Film buffs, artists, photographers and actors must see “Mank.” In fairness, I fear people who don’t love Indie movies might not be swept away.
Note: Netflix will also be showing “Mank,” starting Dec. 4.
