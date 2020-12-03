Sledding through the script of “Citizen Kane”

Mank

Orson Welles had an ego the size of Xanadu, Citizen Kane’s modest getaway.

If Welles staged “Oklahoma,” he’d have cast himself as the state. A London critic described him as “a magnificent mountain of talent, ego and unsliced ham.” One woman was not enough, of course. Welles’ vitae lists two partners and three wives, with overlapping years. Must have been exhausting.

To his credit his achievements matched, perhaps even exceeded, his opinion of himself. At age 22 he founded Mercury Theatre with John Houseman. The Mercury radio production of “War of the Worlds” scared some into thinking Martians were actually attacking America. False alarm: It was just Orson.

At age 25 he made his first movie, “Citizen Kane,” widely regarded by critics as the best film ever made. I’m sure he agreed.

Personally, I admire his work, but never warmed to the man.

The legacy and ego of Orson Welles are both central the story told in David Fincher’s “Mank,” a film likely headed for a big night at the Oscars on April 25.