Shh! Silence all day keeps the monsters away

A Quiet Place Part II
Stream on Paramount Plus
(PG-13)
Grade: B
Let’s be blunt, Emily: You are quite compelling as a worried mom fending off creepy creatures in “A Quiet Place 2.”
The “Quiet Place” films hinge on an intriguing premise: that we are only safe when we are silent. Or, to add a spiritual twist that’s not part of the script, we can only be fulfilled when we escape the noise of our world.
Thoreau’s writings were compelling because his transcendental memoir was an ode to simplicity and silence. The busier we get and the more noise we tolerate, the more we long for escape into a quiet place.
This horror film “Quiet Place II” exploits our craving for silence by showcasing blind monsters who must rely on their ears to find their prey. We scarf up chicken wings. They crave human wings, which, for us, isn’t very humerus.
The series adds one more intriguing wrinkle: A deaf teen daughter, played by a deaf actress, whose understanding of silence allows her to guide civilization to victory in this concept creature feature.
“Quiet Place 2” reframes the myth of “disability” by reminding us that all people are “differently abled.” Young Regan steps silently in front of her elders to lead the defense against apocalyptic attackers.
Sharing screen time is Mom, played with compassion and strength by Emily Blunt. With three kids in tow, including an infant, mom’s time for heroics is limited by baby feeding.
Older sister to the rescue.
Much of the plot involves bugs jumping on car windows and screaming at drivers. The horror includes a few too many jump scares when something startles us at an inconvenient moment.
The setting of the attacks keeps changing, but it’s still monsters versus humans. Wash, rinse, repeat.
The family drama keeps us mildly absorbed, but it’s Regan, who justifies our streaming price. She weaponizes her cochlear implant hearing aid to broadcast a frequency that destroys ugly creatures.
Clever harnessing of girl power.
People rushed to theaters to see “Quiet Place 2.” The film grossed $47 million over Memorial Day weekend.
I stayed home and waited patiently until after July 12 when “Quiet Place 2” arrived on Paramount Plus, the studio’s streaming site, which costs $5 per month.
With local vaccination well below 70 percent, I’m still content to find safer ways to enjoy movies.
I’m clearly not alone, as the moviegoing public recalibrates its need for going to theaters.
Hollywood is trying to recapture lost profits through a variety of strategies.
“Cruella” and “Black Widow” were released simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney Plus website. Moviegoers were forced to pay $30 extra to see the films, in addition to the yearly basic subscription price of $80.
The results of this experiment? More coins for Scrooge McDuck and the Mouse House. “Cruella” earned $26 million in theaters and added $21 million from online viewing.
“Black Widow’s” sting was deadlier: it earned $60 million in online viewing, more than 100 million online viewings worldwide. The total gross for “Widow” was $218 million, with streaming accounting for 27% of the revenue.
Translation: Online access to first-run films is going to extend beyond the pandemic. I didn’t think I’d welcome that news, but I’m settling into seeing films at home.
I was talking about this trend with another movie buff, who said that she believed theaters would survive, even thrive, because moviegoers crave a night away from home – crying together, getting scared together.
I only partly agree. True, big films need big screens to do justice to the visual power. But films built on human effects rather than CGI effects, can be thoroughly enjoyed at home.
So, we’ll be more selective.
Marvel movies, “Star Wars MCMLXXVII” and visual treats like “Black Panther” beg to be seen on the largest screen possible.
A final note about moviegoing during the pandemic.
America has prematurely declared victory over COVID. Numbers are rising nationwide and hospital beds are starting to fill up again. One study predicts Montana will not hit 70% vaccination until April 2022.
Other states are nearly there, now.
Maybe I’ll drive to Vermont for a movie at the Bijou. The Freedom and Unity state enjoys 67% of its population fully vaccinated, with more than 75% having one dose, best in the country.
Montana sits in 33rd place with 43% fully vaccinated.
At the bottom is Alabama at 33%. Roll (up your sleeves) Tide.