She did not go gentle into that good night

Eventually, Matt and Nicole knew they had to be honest with the girls. One day, they climbed into bed with mom, and she held them close while dad told them mom was dying.

That leads to tears and to anger, as the daughters try to imagine life without mom.

Decline: Nicole and Matt determine to maximize the time left. She makes a bucket list and Matt, a resourceful journalist, makes each wish come true: Standing atop a Mardi Gras float, jumping into a downtown fountain, breathing in cool air on the beach.

“We did it all. What her life lacked in length, it made up for in height.”

Determined to prove she’s “still a valid person,” Nicole, the consummate hostess, entertains friends. She pours her energy into denial, and then, when the guests go home, she collapses.

Mom writes dozens of letters to her girls to be opened on special days: On their wedding day, on the birth of their first child, on days when they miss their mom.

The Friend: Dane is unselfish to the core. “You don’t have to do this alone, if you don’t want to,” Dane tells Matt. “I have some vacation time.”