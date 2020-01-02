Uncut Gems
At the Cinemark and The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B+
Adam Sandler has made so many terminally silly and truly awful movies, it’s hard to take him seriously as an actor. As a comic, sure. We all know he can be very funny aka hilarious, as his SNL years proved.
Put simply, his movies are lazy. He improvises, mugs and offends. He needs to be reined in, but he’s rich, powerful and calls all the shots. Directors work for Sandler.
Rotten Tomatoes ranked all of his 43 movies and 25 of them were rated at 35 percent or lower on the 100-point scale. That’s about 60 percent rotten for his entire career.
But now and again – praise the Lord and pass the ammunition - Sandler shines.
“Punch Drunk Love” was quite sweet and “Funny People” was a touching portrait of a cancer battle.
We can now add “Uncut Gems” to the list of Adam’s fresh tomatoes.
I should start by saying I really hated the opening 15 minutes of “Uncut Gems,” and nearly left. Was the film trying to make me uncomfortable with the cacophony punctuated by a truly soul-killing soundtrack?
I can’t say I ever enjoyed the film. I’m not sure I want anyone to go on my recommendation. It’s an annoying, stressful two hours, amplified by an in-your-face filmmaking style filled with blaring discordant music and endless yelling.
But, I stuck around to see what Sandler would do with this self-destructive character. I hoped the noise would subside, but it never did.
Relevant personal story: Once, a fire alarm went off at 2 a.m. in my Seattle hotel. It screamed so mercilessly, I obeyed and went out into the dark in my pajamas as intended.
Most of “Uncut Gems” could be used as a hotel fire alarm. Feed it into room TVs, and watch guests flee.
Writer/directors Josh and Benny Safdie introduce us to a wheeler-dealer jeweler named Howard who is also a hyperactive compulsive gambler. We are dropped into the center of his life so we can spend time with him. It’s like being virtually wired into a manic-depressive during the manic.
You have free articles remaining.
That space is noisy, chaotic, angry and full of fear – not sometimes, but perpetually. Howard is deep in debt and being shadowed by arm-breakers. They lay back only if he seems likely to pay – and soon.
Sandler’s living a Ponzi scheme. He pays off debts with other people’s money. He takes any lucky winnings to a bookie and bets on more NBA games.
More betting means more debt – with more predators in pursuit.
Sandler’s day job is running a jewelry store, which is mostly a front for his gambling addiction.
His life complicates when he invests “100K” (we’re never sure) in an African rock full of uncut opals, delivered from Ethiopia. Sandler has to figure out how to turn these uncut gems into profit. He schedules the gem for auction, expecting to make millions.
That’s the first layer in “Uncut Gems:” Sandler’s gambling addiction and the Mafia-types who are ready to kill him if he doesn’t pay up – yesterday.
The second layer is the destruction of his relationships. Gambling addiction rips families apart, just as all addictions do. Sandler’s wife is tolerating him only for the sake of their kids. But the kids, too, are being hurt by the collateral damage of his addiction.
And, of course, he has a mistress. She’s the most forgiving of them all, but even she has limits.
Into the vortex of this addiction comes an NBA star, Kevin Garnett, played by Kevin Garnett. Garnett gets wind of this incredible opal, and comes to Sandler asking to buy the rock. Garnett thinks the opals have powers he can harness to improve life and his games.
Sandler says no to Garnett, because he expects the auction to net more money.
But Sandler wants to keep Garnett as a friend, so he loans Garnett the rock in trade for Garnett’s NBA championship ring.
Presumably, Sandler intends to leverage his relationship with Garnett to win NBA bets – ethically or otherwise.
“Uncut Gems” has two, and only two, redeeming virtues: an uncompromising portrait of the price of addiction and a breathless performance by Sandler. Sandler follows his character down the rabbit hole into the bowels of humanity. I guess we can admire that, without wanting to follow.
To cleanse this out of my system, I’m heading to Canyon Ferry to sit by the lake in the cold wind and deeply breathe Montana.
Breathe in nature. Blow out Sandler. Basic Buddhism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.