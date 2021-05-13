Scratch behind his ear, and the luckdragon takes flight

“It was midnight in the howling forest and the wind whistled through the tops of the ancient trees.”

As he reads, we are swept inside the story. Periodically, we return back to the bed where Bastian is crying, shaking or even screaming. He has become the story, and the story is inside Bastian.

If it’s too much to bear, he’ll throw the book on the floor.

Later, courage restored, Bastian picks it up and dives in again – and back we go into the land of the Atreyu, the Empress, Artax (the horse), Rockbiter, Sleepy Bat, Ancient One, Racing Snail, Southern Oracle and, most delightfully, Falkor, the furry luckdragon.

When Atreyu finds himself out of luck, on the verge of extinction, he will cry out for Falkor, who will swoop down to rescue him. They fly above the clouds, under moonlight, very much in the spirit of the flying bicycles in “E.T.”

Those flights are pure joy, the iconic memory from the movie. The only toll Bastian must pay for the celestial journey is to scratch Falkor behind his right ear.

Never mind Bastian’s mission to save the world. Never mind the magical wishes. Never mind the assault of Nothingness, our Sartre-ian existential villain. Yeah, they happen. Yada yada yada.