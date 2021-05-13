Scratch behind his ear, and the luckdragon takes flight

The NeverEnding Story (1984)
On Amazon Prime et al
(PG)
Grade: A
I remember fondly many a midnight trip to Hastings in Helena to get an early copy of the latest Harry Potter book.
Katherine started reading in the store, continued in the back seat of the car – and looked quite sleepy when she left for school the next morning, book still under arm.
Thank you Jo for inspiring kids to read an 870-page book – twice or thrice or 30 times more.
May books forever hold weight in a child’s mind and hand – and I mean weight, as in ounces and grams – real books that hug shelves in bookstores.
“The NeverEnding Story” begins with a boy running from bullies and taking cover in a classic bookstore, filled with dusty hardbacks and narrow pathways between shelves. The owner, as old as his books, quickly senses a special boy has happened upon his magical world, and cleverly entices the boy to read.
“Most books are safe. This book is not for you.”
Bastian, our 12-year-old hero, bites the bait, grabs the leather bound book and runs away to his bedroom. He curls up on his bed and, by candlelight, and begins the magical journey into “The NeverEnding Story.”
“It was midnight in the howling forest and the wind whistled through the tops of the ancient trees.”
As he reads, we are swept inside the story. Periodically, we return back to the bed where Bastian is crying, shaking or even screaming. He has become the story, and the story is inside Bastian.
If it’s too much to bear, he’ll throw the book on the floor.
Later, courage restored, Bastian picks it up and dives in again – and back we go into the land of the Atreyu, the Empress, Artax (the horse), Rockbiter, Sleepy Bat, Ancient One, Racing Snail, Southern Oracle and, most delightfully, Falkor, the furry luckdragon.
When Atreyu finds himself out of luck, on the verge of extinction, he will cry out for Falkor, who will swoop down to rescue him. They fly above the clouds, under moonlight, very much in the spirit of the flying bicycles in “E.T.”
Those flights are pure joy, the iconic memory from the movie. The only toll Bastian must pay for the celestial journey is to scratch Falkor behind his right ear.
Never mind Bastian’s mission to save the world. Never mind the magical wishes. Never mind the assault of Nothingness, our Sartre-ian existential villain. Yeah, they happen. Yada yada yada.
This neverending 107-minute story is really a meta-tale about what it means to read. This film should have been dedicated to librarians.
Reading this book heals grieving Bastian, whose mother has recently died.
The story begins with him telling his dad he had another dream about his mom.
The story will end with Bastian honoring his mother, which will save the world. Whew.
Reading heals the grieving child.
That’s why “NeverEnding Story” should be cherished by families – to drive kids into books.
Shall we close with a prayer of thanks to bricks-and-mortar bookstores everywhere?
The bookstores in my life have their heavenly cathedral at Powell Books in Portland, Oregon – a city block of books, plus a coffee shop full of tables where we can read until the lights blink.
Another treasure-trove of words is Elliott Bay Books in Seattle, now at bay on Capitol Hill.
I’m still grieving the 2001 closing of Great Expectations bookstore in Evanston, Illinois, which specialized in philosophical ponderings.
Strand Book Store in New York City is another amazing maze.
Phoenix Rising in Port Townsend, Washington, is a haunt for readers of Eastern philosophy and all things mystical.
Left Bank Books in Pike Place Market in Seattle specializes in subversive books of many colors.
Which brings us two the two hardbound temples in Helena: Montana Book Company and Aunt Bonnie’s books.
Some day when it’s safe, we need to stop by and hug those book angels.
And last, but most definitively not least: Our public library!
All of these places are full of “unsafe books” that will take readers places that will shiver their timbers and give them great expectations.
Take a child there. Let them dare to pull a dangerous book from the shelf. Then find them a soft place to curl up with candles so that Falkor can sweep them over the clouds towards the moon.
And be sure to nudge their sleepy heads awake the next day, for school.