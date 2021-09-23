Sad tale of immigration: Adopted as a child, but deported decades later

Blue Bayou
The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: B
When I think of Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou,” I think of Linda Ronstadt.
“Saving nickels, saving dimes. Working ’til the sun don't shine. Looking forward to happier times, on Blue Bayou.”
So, I headed to the new Alicia Vikander film “Blue Bayou,” hoping to be reunited with Linda, at least her voice anyway.
And yes, we do hear that iconic song sung start to finish. Beautifully, too.
But by Alicia, not by Linda.
Who knew Vikander had a golden voice? Good at everything, I guess. And beautiful, too. Hate people like that.
Predictably, the song reflects a couple that’s longing for happier times. Antonio is a Korean-American adopted immigrant struggling to support his pregnant wife Kathy and her 7-year-old daughter Jessie.
The first 15 minutes is simply a loving portrait of a close-knit family enjoying time together -- honest, warm moments.
But we soon learn that nothing’s easy for Antonio and Kathy. Antonio has a criminal record from his youth that makes finding work hard. Kathy has a possessive ex-husband, now a cop, who harasses her for visiting rights to the child he abandoned.
With revenge in mind, the cop harasses Antonio and turns him over the immigration authorities.
Antonio was adopted, when he was young, but lacks proper paperwork for citizenship, so he’s vulnerable.
To add more drama, Antonio meets Parker, a Vietnamese woman with terminal cancer. Parker becomes Antonio’s volunteer angel, providing friendship and hope.
“We always want the best things for our family, Antonio,” says Parker. “It just always doesn’t turn out the way we thought,”
Antonio and Kathy accept an invitation to a joyous gathering in Parker’s yard. During that party, Kathy takes the stage and sings “Blue Bayou,” to express her longing for happier times.
Let’s start with the negative: This story of the plight of adopted immigrants milked for tears at every barn, right up to a melodramatic airport scene. As Antonio is being led toward deportation, he reaches out to his wife, his fingers touching hers, like hands on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
That, and too many similarly over-wrought scenes, are excruciatingly manipulative. Director Justin Chou seems to believe that the best tool for pounding a small nail into a wall is a sledgehammer, or maybe a pile driver.
OK, got that off my chest.
Now, as Paul Harvey might have said, I need to tell you the rest of the story.
To my surprise, I was drawn into “Blue Bayou” and cared deeply for Antonio, Kathy, Parker and Jessie.
The reason is pretty old fashioned: authentic performances that came from the hearts of the cast, who were fully invested in sharing a story about the plight of adopted immigrants.
Great performances are inside out – drawing from the well of experience. They don’t “pretend,” they “become.”
That’s Alicia Vikander, the Swedish actress who won an Oscar for “The Danish Girl” in 2016.
Acting at its worse is forced, self-conscious. Vikander underplays roles, knowing less is more – quiet glances, silent slow walks. A closeup of Vikander needs no words, no soundtrack.
In “Blue Bayou” she’s the ever-patient wife caught in the crossfire between her ex-husband’s stalking and the harassment by immigration zealots. She tries to lead her husband to safety by encouraging him and helping him find a caring lawyer.
Vietnamese actress Linh-Dan Pham is just as touching as Parker.
“I’m dying,” Parker says, in another body-slam sentence from the seldom-subtle script.
But Parker is an extraordinary actress, and she takes us tenderly inside a woman who intends to reach out and help others as the best way to bring happiness to her last months.
Director Justin Chon, who acts with more restraint than he writes, plays Antonio quite tenderly. I cared for him, too, as he tries to keep his balance in the face of bigotry.
Some of the best scenes are quiet ones between Dad and his young stepdaughter. Young Jessie is told hurtful/hateful things about her dad, which she shares with her father. His response is not angry, but kind, as he tries to model a tolerant response to intolerance.
The film ends sadly, reflecting realistically the fate of many immigrants.
The film tries too hard to make a heart-wrenching statement in support of adopted immigrants.
But thanks to a gifted cast, we receive the message authentically in quiet scenes which need no words.