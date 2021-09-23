Sad tale of immigration: Adopted as a child, but deported decades later

With revenge in mind, the cop harasses Antonio and turns him over the immigration authorities.

Antonio was adopted, when he was young, but lacks proper paperwork for citizenship, so he’s vulnerable.

To add more drama, Antonio meets Parker, a Vietnamese woman with terminal cancer. Parker becomes Antonio’s volunteer angel, providing friendship and hope.

“We always want the best things for our family, Antonio,” says Parker. “It just always doesn’t turn out the way we thought,”

Antonio and Kathy accept an invitation to a joyous gathering in Parker’s yard. During that party, Kathy takes the stage and sings “Blue Bayou,” to express her longing for happier times.

Let’s start with the negative: This story of the plight of adopted immigrants milked for tears at every barn, right up to a melodramatic airport scene. As Antonio is being led toward deportation, he reaches out to his wife, his fingers touching hers, like hands on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

That, and too many similarly over-wrought scenes, are excruciatingly manipulative. Director Justin Chou seems to believe that the best tool for pounding a small nail into a wall is a sledgehammer, or maybe a pile driver.