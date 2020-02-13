Portrait of an assassin as a young woman

Her mission: To identify and kill the terrorists who shot down an airliner.

Two of the passengers on that plane were Stephanie’s parents. Stephanie is haunted because she backed out of going on that fatal family trip – and the unlucky passenger who got her seat was a dad with young kids.

When she discovers that the plane was bombed, Stephanie sets out to become the equivalent of La Femme Nikita, another drug addicted teen who became a deadly killer.

“Rhythm Section” can easily be dismissed as a revenge film, trading in action-film clichés. But there are thoughtful layers beneath this familiar exterior worth pondering.

In particular, this film provides a portrait of how young people might be weaponized and enticed to sacrifice their lives for a cause – any cause.

What happens inside these young souls to turn them into killers? I’m disturbed by that question. Some of them are victims, of course – like children forced to strap on explosives on a suicide mission. But others choose their roles relatively freely – they eagerly join the cause and then die.