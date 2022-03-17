Pixar travels to the dark side of the moon: Eighth grade

Turning Red

On Disney+

(PG)

Grade: A

Pixar’s “Turning Red” channels its inner Judy Blume as it explores puberty with unflinching honesty.

Somewhere Blume, 84, must be smiling. Judy was wading in these waters 50 years ago – complete with predictable accusations that puberty is too hot a subject for teens to handle.

Blume responded to the controversies surrounding her books with a shrug and a smile.

“I have news for you. Your kids are going to go through puberty, whether you like it or not, so why not help them?” Blume said once to overheated parents.

“Turning Red” lets women tell a coming-of-age story about girls. Domee Shi directs, the first woman to helm a Pixar film alone. The writer, producer and lead actors – including Sandra Oh - are all powerful women.

No wonder “Turning Red” is so free of compromise about how girls grow up.

Shi appropriates a familiar Disney trope – a fuzzy creature – to serve as a multi-purpose metaphor that highlights menstruation, maturation and helicopter moms.

Center stage is Mei Lee, 13, a precocious Chinese Canadian girl being raised by a controlling mother who wants her daughter to respect tradition, love her parents – and skip puberty.

Alas, Mei Lee heads for the dark side of the tween moon right on schedule – eighth grade. Her battle with her body is brought to life in classic animated fashion – she turns into a giant red panda whenever her body gets overly excited. At 13, that’s roughly every hour.

Her mom initially assumes the mood swings are just Mei Lee “becoming a woman.”

“We’re going to get through this together,” reassures mom. “I have Ibuprofen, vitamin B, a hot water bottle and pads.”

Oh, that adolescent trauma could be so simply subdued.

Mei Lee’s middle-school-life crisis blends physical changes (“I don’t like the way I smell”), emotional extremes (“I will not hesitate to do a spontaneous cartwheel if so moved”) and mother-daughter separation pains (“I’m figuring out who I am, mom. I’m afraid it will take me away from you!”)

Mei Lee is a deliciously confused girl.

Fortunately, she has wonderful friends who form her “warm and fuzzy blanket.” They embrace their best friend, Panda and all. That love gives Mei Lee the courage to confront, and ultimately subdue, her inner demons.

“My panda, my choice, mom,” she says, echoing her dad’s Buddhist advice “not to push away the bad stuff, but to make room for it.”

The story will end in tween girl heaven: At a boy band concert. Some things never change.

Footnote: Disney, the distributor, has chosen, initially, not to release “Turning Red” in theaters, but rather only on Disney+. My bet is that the Mouse House was a little worried about how its blunt tale of a Blume-ing teen girl would be received in neighborhood multiplexes.

Pshaw. Go big or go home, Walt. Double down on Pixar’s delightful period piece about a red panda.

