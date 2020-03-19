Perfect match: alcoholic legend coaches a losing team

The Way Back
At the Cinemark
(Cinemark has temporarily closed its Helena theaters as of March 18)
(PG-13)
Grade: B+
Coaching, at its best, can be a ministry. A coach with a big heart cares more about the transformation and maturing of young adults than about winning. Winning often follows the love, but the love comes first.
I’ve been blessed with a few of those role models.
My college speech coach, Dean McSloy of Whitman, did his best coaching by putting an arm around my shoulder during tough times.
My high school track coach, Art Feiro from Port Angeles, Washington, did his best coaching the day I cost our track team a meet – I paced myself poorly and let our large lead evaporate in the last leg of the relay. We lost both the race and the meet to our nemesis from Bremerton because of me.
In the locker room afterwards, Coach Feiro found me before I could escape in embarrassment. He put an arm around my shoulder: “Brent, I believe in you. You will still be our anchor in the next meet. But I think you should come a little early and stay a little late to do some extra conditioning work.” I was there early every day and stayed late every day – and I’ll never forget his love and support the day I failed the team. The season ended well for me and for the team. Thanks, coach, for the grace.
“The Way Back” is a story of a basketball coach who changes the lives of his players by believing in them. In turn, they change his life and help him through the toughest chapter of his life.
On the surface, that sounds like a sports cliché, but this script digs deeper than expected. The heart of this story centers on grief and on addiction. Coaching is only part of “the way back.”
Ben Affleck captures the wounded soul of coach Jack Cunningham.
Cunningham was the legendary star of the Bishop Hayes Catholic High School basketball team. Banners honoring him still hang in the gym. Everybody in town knows him and remembers the championships he brought to Bishop Hayes during his glory years.
But Jack’s winning streak stopped after high school. First, he dropped off his college basketball team, for personal reasons we learn later. Then, a decade later, his 10-year-old son died tragically.
You have free articles remaining.
We meet Jack in a bar, where he goes drinking after his construction job ends every day. He drinks until his legs wobble, then a dear friend puts an arm around him and helps him walk/stagger home safely.
Jack can’t get much lower. His wife has left him, even though she still loves him. He’s deep into addiction, and can’t see beyond the bottle.
One day Father Devine calls. He’s the headmaster of Bishop Hayes. They need a new basketball coach.
“You’re the first person I thought of, Jack. Would you come back and help us out?”
Jack has never coached. And he knows he’s not a role model any longer. But when he walks into the empty gym, he can still hear the cheers from the stands from his days as a star player. So, he accepts.
Predictably, it’s a rocky journey. The team has gotten used to losing, which shows in their play and their attitudes. But, at first, Jack can’t find the energy to lift them. He’s a loser, too.
Inevitably, in tales like this, Rocky runs up the museum stairs and we hear “Gonna fly now!”
This time the story is different. Jack takes three steps forward, two steps back. Just when we think we’re headed for a classic happy ending, a friend’s son dies. That death throws Jack deeply back into grief.
“The Way Back” has the courage to end authentically, rather than as a sports fantasy.
Yes, coach Cunningham has transformed the lives of these boys. They believe in him. They love him. Coach kicked the star off the team for being late to practice. He helped a shy boy believe in himself. Moments like that forged backbones for kids who had never been challenged before.
We do hear the words, “let’s win this for coach” in the film, but in a surprising context.
Coaches are teachers, mentors and parental figures. Sports teams are really Big Brother Big Sister programs, with the “Bigs” blowing whistles at practices.
Sure, that doesn’t always happen. Coaches can hurt kids, too.
But the world is full of coaches who are coaching for the right reasons, and helping kids grow.
We should thank them more often. If they’re gone, let’s drop their family a note.
It’s never too late to say thanks to a coach who cared.