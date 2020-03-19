Perfect match: alcoholic legend coaches a losing team

The Way Back

At the Cinemark

(Cinemark has temporarily closed its Helena theaters as of March 18)

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

Coaching, at its best, can be a ministry. A coach with a big heart cares more about the transformation and maturing of young adults than about winning. Winning often follows the love, but the love comes first.

I’ve been blessed with a few of those role models.

My college speech coach, Dean McSloy of Whitman, did his best coaching by putting an arm around my shoulder during tough times.

My high school track coach, Art Feiro from Port Angeles, Washington, did his best coaching the day I cost our track team a meet – I paced myself poorly and let our large lead evaporate in the last leg of the relay. We lost both the race and the meet to our nemesis from Bremerton because of me.