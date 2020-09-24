Patsy Cline: Crazy for feeling so lonely, so blue

Like so many artists, she’s channeling the pain of her life through her art.

“I can’t find anything in my life to hold onto anymore,” she says. “Oh, mama, tell me what to do?”

When she catches a break, it’s inevitably paired with a new challenge.

“I can’t get pregnant,” she says, “I just had a hit record!” One at home, another in the oven, a man to feed – and gigs to sing.

We live in an age of fabricated stars who follow a template to fame. Not so with Patsy Cline.

I think my love of “Sweet Dreams” is, at the core, personal. She’s a singer who always seemed to be singing – and yodeling – just to me.

I felt the same about Judy Collins. I think most of us have our ultimate play list, filled with singers who play our “walk-up song” as we head to the plate, bat on our shoulder.

I have one list for myself, another of the songs that were special to Sue and me. We were sitting and talking at a bar in Columbia, Missouri, when the Beatles launched into their latest song “Hey Jude.” We took that song and made our life better. Dylan’s “Lay lady lay” was another of our anthems.