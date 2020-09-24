Patsy Cline: Crazy for feeling so lonely, so blue

Sweet Dreams (1985)
Free on YouTube
Grade: A-
Patsy Cline gently pulls me out of my sweet dreams when it’s dark outside.
Last Saturday and Sunday were early-to-rise days, with wakeup time two hours before sunrise. Both days Patsy gently woke me. Once with “Sweet dreams are made of this,” the other with “Crazy for crying, crazy for trying.”
There’s no more beautiful voice in the history of country music – maybe all music -- than Patsy Cline. She pairs that with a gift for heartfelt phrasing.
But her power comes from a source well beyond her musical gifts.
Patsy Cline is a sad lady singing sad songs.
The biopic “Sweet Dreams” captures the soulful life of Virginia Patterson Hensley, who we all know as Patsy Cline. Patsy never found fulfillment before dying tragically in 1963 in a plane crash at age 30.
Although biographers document that parts of her life have been fictionalized, even her husband, still alive, admits that he might have hit her a couple times – and that their life had its tumultuous side.
The story focuses on her life as a singer with a golden voice who gained fame the old fashioned way – playing gigs in small venues and bars – event at drive ins -- until somebody finally paid attention and realized, “damn, she’s good!”
She caught her big break during an audition for a popular TV show, which eventually led to appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.
Jessica Lange captures Cline’s plucky, indomitable spirit. She was the ’50s wife – raising two kids, cooking and pursuing a career. In other words, working two shifts – career and home, with minimal support from her philandering husband.
She not only survives, but thrives – and becomes a much loved country singer.
The film itself isn’t memorable for its script or its filmmaking. It’s Jessica Lange’s performance that powers this biography -- deep, touching, honest.
Thanks to Lange, we are swept through the notes and inside Cline’s life. We are jolted into tears when her small plane hits a mountain.
Lange presents Cline as a determined soul who bounces up after every setback. She’s nearly killed in a car accident. She survives abuse at home. She sings at grungy clubs.
“I’ve sang in every ****house from here to Kansas City.”
As her unfulfilled life unfolds the sad lyrics of her songs are amplified. “You don’t love me it’s plain” is poignant as is “Why do I let myself worry? Wondering what in the world did I do?” Her hit “Crazy,” by the way, was written by Willie Nelson before he turned 30.
Like so many artists, she’s channeling the pain of her life through her art.
“I can’t find anything in my life to hold onto anymore,” she says. “Oh, mama, tell me what to do?”
When she catches a break, it’s inevitably paired with a new challenge.
“I can’t get pregnant,” she says, “I just had a hit record!” One at home, another in the oven, a man to feed – and gigs to sing.
We live in an age of fabricated stars who follow a template to fame. Not so with Patsy Cline.
I think my love of “Sweet Dreams” is, at the core, personal. She’s a singer who always seemed to be singing – and yodeling – just to me.
I felt the same about Judy Collins. I think most of us have our ultimate play list, filled with singers who play our “walk-up song” as we head to the plate, bat on our shoulder.
I have one list for myself, another of the songs that were special to Sue and me. We were sitting and talking at a bar in Columbia, Missouri, when the Beatles launched into their latest song “Hey Jude.” We took that song and made our life better. Dylan’s “Lay lady lay” was another of our anthems.
I have the sense that Jessica Lange also has Patsy Cline songs on her playlist. Lange inhabits Cline from the inside out. We hear the classics sung by Cline and lip-synched by Lange, all from original recordings from 1960-1963.
This a story of an unhappy life, that produced songs embraced by millions. Her unhappiness stemmed from an unbalanced partnership, that she never abandoned – perhaps to spare her two kids.
“Sweet Dreams” deepened my appreciation for Patsy Cline, if that’s possible.
“Don't leave me here, in a world, filled with dreams that might have been,” she sang.
And then she boarded the Piper PA-24 Comanche in Kansas City, heading home to Nashville.
“We’re waiting at the airport, Mom,” she says over the phone. “First spot of good weather we’re going to take off.”
