Pai rides to her destiny on the back of a whale

At the end, Pai takes her seat of honor in the Maori traditional hand-carved brightly painted canoe, and joyously sings the Maori chants, her grandpa at her side.

“Whale Rider” is a magnificent, spiritual tale of a girl taking flight, powered by the love of three grandparents.

Christmas, in a year when gatherings will be small or postponed, seems like the perfect time to celebrate grandparents.

Some live alone. Some with their families. Some are in retirement homes, with restricted visitation.

My own family tree -- drawn from love, not blood -- includes only those who loved me unconditionally. At the top smiles Grandma Harris.

To others she was a shy lady who went to church, taught Sunday school and blushed easily.

To me, she was the one who took me to Seattle Rainier baseball games, to Hitchcock movies -- and who taught me to play Canasta, her favorite game. Our times together were loving and joyous – and our hugs when I would leave were heartfelt. I lived a long drive and two ferry-rides away, so visits were precious.

“Whale Rider” understands the role grandparents play in a child’s life, but doesn’t oversimplify that bond.