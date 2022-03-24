Oscar set to proclaim 2021 as The Year of the Dog

The best film of 2021 was “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s love letter to his homeland, Northern Ireland.

No other film could match its beauty and power, which included touching performances by Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds.

But Sunday night’s final envelope will affirm “The Power of the Dog.”

A bad night in Belfast, means a good one for Montana.

Author Thomas Savage lived in Beaverhead County and his novel is set in 1925 Montana, although “Dog” was filmed in New Zealand. Lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch spent time training here, and numerous Montanans – from cowboys to scholars – played key roles in the production.

Oscar night officially ends movie year 2021, so it’s time to announce my top 10 films.

My list has “Belfast” on top, followed by “Lost Daughter,” “The Worst Person in the World,” “Flee” and “The Year of the Dog.”

My top films are inevitably interior dramas powered by inside-out performances. I love subtle stories which explore the human condition. In fact, I hunger for them.

I admired “Power of the Dog” enough to slip the film into my top 5 but there was something about the calculated surprises that slightly muted its power over me. But I will join the chorus celebrating the acting by Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Jane Campion’s direction is exquisite.

And no Montanan can regret The Academy calling attention to our great writers and our beautiful Kiwi-tinted state.

The Academy orchestra needs to lock down its “Dune” theme, because Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic could amass as many as six Oscars for its technical brilliance.

Although Cumberbatch deserves Best Actor, most insiders predict Will Smith will win for his portrayal of the ultimate Tennis Dad in “King Richard.”

I’ll be equally disappointed if, as expected, Jessica Chastain’s caricature of Tammy Faye is honored as Best Actress ahead of Olivia Colman’s exquisite interior work in “Lost Daughter.”

Full disclosure. I’ve not yet returned to the Cinemark, to join crowds for mainstream movies. I promised myself I’d wait until the county COVID numbers were low and vaccination numbers were high. I don’t want to encourage viewers to gather in crowded theaters.

The pandemic calls for patience and sacrifice, for the good of our community.

The good news is that we are slowly getting closer to safer numbers, so I’m hoping for a summer reunion with Cinemark’s XD screen – complete with popcorn.

OK, folks. Here’s my best shot at helping you win your Oscar pool.

Best Picture

Will win: “Power of the Dog.”

Should win: “Belfast”

Comment: Stream “Belfast” and judge for yourself.

Best Director

Will win: Jane Campion, “Power of the Dog”

Should win: Jane Campion, “Power of the Dog”

Comment: We all love Jane.

Best Actor

Will win: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Should win: Benedict Cumberbatch, “Power of the Dog”

Comment: Benedict’s career performance deserves this.

Best Actress

Winner: Jessica Chastain, “Tammy Faye”

Should win: Olivia Colman, “Lost Daughter”

Comment: I shall bury my head in my couch pillow.

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Should win: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Comment: A deaf man plays a deaf father.

Best Supporting Actress

Will win: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Should win: Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Comment: Ariana will dance away with Oscar.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will win: "The Power of the Dog"

Should win: “Drive my Car”

Comment: Japanese film will win best International Film.

Best Original Screenplay

Will win: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Should win: Branagh’s “Belfast”

Comment: After 11 Anderson nominations, at last, there will be Oscar.

And the rest:

Best Animated Feature Film: “Encanto”

Best Song: Billie Eilish, "No Time to Die"

Best Original Score: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best International Feature: “Drive My Car”

Best Costume Design: “Cruella”

Best Sound: “Dune”

Best Animated Short Film: “Windshield Wiper”

Best Live-Action Short Film: “Long Goodbye”

Best Documentary Feature: “Flee”

Best Documentary Short: “Three Songs for Benazir.”

Best Film Editing: “Dune”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Production Design: “Dune”

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Brent’s Top 10:

1 “Belfast”

2 “Lost Daughter”

3 “Worst Person in the World”

4 “Flee”

5 “Power of the Dog”

6 “Beatles: Get Back”

7 “Summer of Soul”

8 “CODA”

9 “Licorice Pizza”

10 “Bergman Island”

