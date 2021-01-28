Of borders and bridges, of vengeance and forgiveness

We also see ants crawling around on arid land, perhaps a nod to Sam Peckinpah’s fire ants in “Wild Bunch.” Whenever the script feels symbolic, we flashback to the ants. I don’t know why.

This inauspicious start, however, gives way to a series of intriguing vignettes. Jackson is on an existential odyssey to discover himself and his future, but first he and his horse Sundance have to outrun Ramirez, the Texas Ranger.

Jackson’s encounters include a Mexican family that hands him a shovel and feeds him. He meets a pretty lady who admires his skill with horses and takes him dancing at a Latino bar. He hides in the barn of an elderly Latino couple, who adopt him like a grandson.

And, along the way, he inevitably encounters the family whose son he killed. He even walks in the funeral procession, stretching credibility to the brink.

Each meeting nudges him towards self-acceptance. When he stays with Mexicans with limited English, the script preaches that crossing borders of all kinds is the route to inner peace. Cue John Lennon.

Gradually, I bought the inner evolution and forgot about his throwing baseballs into rawhide.