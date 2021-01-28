Of borders and bridges, of vengeance and forgiveness

No Man's Land
The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: B
“No Man’s Land,” set near the US/Mexican border, is an allegory about immigration in an era of growing intolerance. While the broad brush strokes about border hostilities seem too familiar, some of the smaller embedded moments in this man-on-the-run drama draw us in and keep us caring.
The story begins with migrants crossing ranchland in the dark, leading to an accidental shooting of a young boy – a killing that sends Jackson, the scared shooter, fleeing through the borderlands.
Jackson’s an odd duck, who doesn’t seem comfortable in his pond.
Jackson, maybe 20, grew up on a ranch, but at times acts like a city slicker whose boots don’t fit. When dad goes out with a gun to investigate night noises, Jackson is ordered not to touch the rifle and to stay inside.
We see him throwing a baseball at a target and subsequently learn he’s being recruited by the Yankees, who are interested in signing him to a minor league contract.
Say what? A border story about a Yankee prospect, raised on a ranch, who doesn’t handle guns well? But throws a mean fastball? His parents want him to play ball and escape rural poverty. He’s a bit of a momma’s boy who says he loves the family ranch.
We also see ants crawling around on arid land, perhaps a nod to Sam Peckinpah’s fire ants in “Wild Bunch.” Whenever the script feels symbolic, we flashback to the ants. I don’t know why.
This inauspicious start, however, gives way to a series of intriguing vignettes. Jackson is on an existential odyssey to discover himself and his future, but first he and his horse Sundance have to outrun Ramirez, the Texas Ranger.
Jackson’s encounters include a Mexican family that hands him a shovel and feeds him. He meets a pretty lady who admires his skill with horses and takes him dancing at a Latino bar. He hides in the barn of an elderly Latino couple, who adopt him like a grandson.
And, along the way, he inevitably encounters the family whose son he killed. He even walks in the funeral procession, stretching credibility to the brink.
Each meeting nudges him towards self-acceptance. When he stays with Mexicans with limited English, the script preaches that crossing borders of all kinds is the route to inner peace. Cue John Lennon.
Gradually, I bought the inner evolution and forgot about his throwing baseballs into rawhide.
I found Jackson himself less intriguing than the supporting cast. George Lopez is always good, and he’s a blend of justice and compassion here as the Texas Ranger. He doesn’t pull his gun quickly, preferring to let the chase go on rather than end it with a bullet. Reminded me of Merle and Willie: “They could have had him any day. They only let him slip away. Out of kindness, I suppose.”
Andie MacDowell plays Jackson’s caring and concerned mom. She fades too quickly from the script.
The families that hosted him are authentic, more in touch with border life than Jackson.
The grieving dad, who is seeking justice to avenge his son’s death, undergoes an even greater transformation as he moves down the path towards forgiveness.
“No Man’s Land” is taking some critical hits, and it’s easy to see why. When it hits wrong notes, it’s jarring. Many writers have noticed that the Ranger proudly says he doesn’t know Spanish – nor does Jackson seem to be able to order a beer from a Mexican waitress.
But sometimes the beauty of a few moments can help us forget the rest. The self-discovery moves through fear to peace traveling at its own slow pace. I always enjoy such trips, without worrying about the destination.
A young gentle boy plays a key role in the denouement. Jackson meets the boy on a bus and reads a bit of “Huck Finn” to him. The boy falls asleep on Jackson’s shoulder.
That love calms and reassures Jackson, and prepares him to make the hard decision.
The theme is most clearly stated by the lady who buys him a bus ticket. “I hope you find what you’re looking for.”
The brothers Allyn – Conor directed from Jake’s script – have successfully crafted an interior tale of self-discovery and forgiveness. The grieving father’s healing might be the most powerful moment.
Ultimately, this is a story of borders and boundaries – between countries, between people.
Distrust of those different from ourselves involves building walls out of fear. That’s what the people living in “No Man’s Land” discover in the end, and then the bridge-building begins.