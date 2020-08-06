Not a Chevy Chase vacation: Airbnb gone bad

The obvious suspect is the evil manager, with Peeping Tom tendencies. But we know better than to munch on that low hanging fruit, don’t we? Too easy. Who else might be in the woods?

On one creepy day, one of the ladies spots a camera on a shower head. Soon, they’ve found lots of cameras in lots of odd places. That leads to some bad decisions.

Now, I personally would recommend that after discovering they are being watched, it might be time to leave.

But, no. We’ve got 45 minutes left, so we have to find a way to stay ONE MORE NIGHT, right? For the record, I also would not have stayed at Bates Motel, either. Norman’s a little creepy and likes his mom too much.

Alas, this one isn’t Hitchcock.

Let’s count our blessings, shall we? The film is shot on the Oregon Coast in Bandon. The house is gorgeous, and the beaches are heavenly.

Alison Brie, who plays the character who doesn’t (always) do drugs, is believable as the one whose instincts are trustworthy. She tries to flee the joint. Alas, a well-placed tire spike strip foils her plan.

In fairness, many critics are being gentler than me with “The Rental,” praising its atmosphere and tension.