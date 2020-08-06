Not a Chevy Chase vacation: Airbnb gone bad

The Rental
(R)
Grade: C
So, during COVID I get to pick my own movies, and not surprisingly, I embrace the ones I love. Usually, life as a film critic includes both the sweet and the sour, the masterpieces and the pieces of soot.
In an odd sort of way, it was refreshing to see a mediocre horror movie again. We can’t appreciate the best, until we tolerate the rest, can we?
In fairness, “The Rental” has a few creepy moments and builds some palpable tension, but at its heart, it's a formula teen horror flick – except the characters are 30-somethings.
Let’s check the boxes:
Creepy music hovers over the opening shot of a vacation home. Check.
Attractive lady takes a shower. Camera comes along. Check.
Maniac with an ugly face moves in for the kill. Check.
Adultery. Hot tub. Drugs. Triple check.
Final girl makes a run for it. Final check.
On the plus side, the cute dog comes out with his tail still wagging.
The story is simple: Two couples rent an expensive beach house for the weekend. The boys are brothers. One brother is eyeing the other brother’s wife. Cue up shower scene number two.
The obvious suspect is the evil manager, with Peeping Tom tendencies. But we know better than to munch on that low hanging fruit, don’t we? Too easy. Who else might be in the woods?
On one creepy day, one of the ladies spots a camera on a shower head. Soon, they’ve found lots of cameras in lots of odd places. That leads to some bad decisions.
Now, I personally would recommend that after discovering they are being watched, it might be time to leave.
But, no. We’ve got 45 minutes left, so we have to find a way to stay ONE MORE NIGHT, right? For the record, I also would not have stayed at Bates Motel, either. Norman’s a little creepy and likes his mom too much.
Alas, this one isn’t Hitchcock.
Let’s count our blessings, shall we? The film is shot on the Oregon Coast in Bandon. The house is gorgeous, and the beaches are heavenly.
Alison Brie, who plays the character who doesn’t (always) do drugs, is believable as the one whose instincts are trustworthy. She tries to flee the joint. Alas, a well-placed tire spike strip foils her plan.
In fairness, many critics are being gentler than me with “The Rental,” praising its atmosphere and tension.
Let’s end with a few thoughts about the art of the counterpoint – the use of irony in building scenes.
In Kubrick’s “Clockwork Orange” one of the bloodiest sequences is accompanied by the light-hearted music “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Kubrick also inserts “Daisy Daisy” in “2001” as melody during a culminating battle between Hal 9000 and Dave.
In Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” we suddenly see the girl in the red coat, an innocent Jewish girl amidst the horror of the Holocaust.
In great symphonies, composers craft the movements to contrast with one another, not to duplicate one another. A melody may thread its way through each movement, but each has its own unique identity.
By contrast, some artists are just a touch too literal, pounding home the theme relentlessly, unimaginatively.
Our trip to this lovely vacation spot in “The Rental” opens with a view of an idyllic oceanside home near calm water, with dark, ominous music tell us: “Beware pretty places.”
All the scenes leading up to horror, have a heartbeat soundtrack to make sure we know evil is on the way. If we walk in the woods, the music tells us what’s coming.
So why so obvious? So redundant?
Why not a touch of counterpoint? Slip in some irony, how about?
Now, I’ve seen too many movies, so when a horror film turns light and cheerful, I tense up because I know I'm being set up.
But when the director keeps the mood shades of dark, I pull away rather than being drawn in.
Painters know irony and contrast, too.
On a spiritual note, such contrasts remind us that there is always a touch of evil in even the best of people – and a touch of goodness, in even the most terrible of our neighbors.
Only when all the shades within us are illuminated can we begin to understand who we are.
We are never as simple as we seem.
