Nanny warning: Beware all ye who enter here

At least this mystery was compelling in the James original. In this adaptation, the deliciously ambiguous becomes less tasty.

The story, perhaps? Sure.

An unsuspecting inexperienced nanny takes a job tending a couple kids who might be described as high maintenance. The kids seem to be hiding secrets as they terrorize this unsuspecting Mary Poppins.

Eventually, ghosts appear. Or, perhaps, ghostly visions appear. We’ve never sure which.

The nanny’s mom is institutionalized. We hear a rather unsubtle line, pondering whether our nanny’s DNA might be to blame for the ghosts.

But these ghosts make quite a racket, perhaps a little too loud for hallucinations? Maybe they’re real, after all?

Films like this can sometimes be carried by sets, costumes and cinematography. There’s a distinct look and feel to Gothic storytelling that can sometimes make for compelling visual cinema.

“The Turning” has its moments as we wander through the old mansion, climb up the winding staircase and squeeze down narrow secret passages. The technicians deserve polite applause – three fingers on palm of other hand -- for a respectable rendering of Gothic moods.