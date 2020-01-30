Nanny warning: Beware all ye who enter here

The Turning
At the Cinemark
(PG-13)
Grade: C-
“The Rolling Stone” popped the cork on “The Turning” with gusto:
‘“The Turning’ doesn’t make you feel like you’ve watched a failed adaptation of a horror-lit landmark, ‘The Turn of the Screw,” they wrote. “It just leaves you feeling totally screwed over.”
Well said.
But the good news is that not many Helena moviegoers will suffer. For curious reasons, I saw the first half of “The Turning,” and then left. Three hours later, I came back to watch the second half.
Both times I was the one and only moviegoer. If a movie falls and nobody’s there to listen, did it make a sound?
Good seats available, folks. No need to sleep outside the night before.
Let’s start at the end, best summed up simply as: “Thud.” I haven’t seen an ending that abrupt since the Seahawks chose to pass from the one-yard line in 2015 Super Bowl. Hey, Pete! The Beast, Pete!
Now let’s back up to the original source, Henry James classic 1898 novella, “The Turning of the Screw,” a gothic horror story with deliciously ambiguous threads weaving through the pages
At least this mystery was compelling in the James original. In this adaptation, the deliciously ambiguous becomes less tasty.
The story, perhaps? Sure.
An unsuspecting inexperienced nanny takes a job tending a couple kids who might be described as high maintenance. The kids seem to be hiding secrets as they terrorize this unsuspecting Mary Poppins.
Eventually, ghosts appear. Or, perhaps, ghostly visions appear. We’ve never sure which.
The nanny’s mom is institutionalized. We hear a rather unsubtle line, pondering whether our nanny’s DNA might be to blame for the ghosts.
But these ghosts make quite a racket, perhaps a little too loud for hallucinations? Maybe they’re real, after all?
Films like this can sometimes be carried by sets, costumes and cinematography. There’s a distinct look and feel to Gothic storytelling that can sometimes make for compelling visual cinema.
“The Turning” has its moments as we wander through the old mansion, climb up the winding staircase and squeeze down narrow secret passages. The technicians deserve polite applause – three fingers on palm of other hand -- for a respectable rendering of Gothic moods.
But we needed high art to compensate for the lifeless storytelling.
None of the performances are particularly compelling. There’s no internal nuance in Mackenzie Davis’ portrayal of Nanny Kate. The housekeeper settles for big-eyed weirdness. And the two kids haven’t swallowed enough demons to make us squirm.
The best moments of “The Turning” occur when the nanny overcomes her fears and tries to love the children back to normal. She connects with Flora, and they begin caring for one another.
But creepy teen brother Peter appears to be unsalvageable.
And then there’s the ghostly images floating about – rustling the curtains, hiding in mirrors and running their fingers through your hair.
Finally, there’s one inexplicable “you-say-what?” moment when a disembodied hand starts feeling people. Comes pretty close to an HR violation, I’d say.
Not much more to say. January, the “dump month” in Hollywood, once again lives down to its billing.
A respected piece of writing by a fine writer has been rendered lifeless by unimaginative moviemaking.
Not the first time, of course, and certainly not the last.