“Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret”

(PG-13)

Grade: A

Spring is Blume-ing.

Judy Blume’s most loved and oft-banned book, “Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret,” has arrived in theaters, fashionably late, after 53 years. Spoiler alert: It’s a faithful and sweet adaptation.

Simultaneously, a thoughtful documentary on her life, “Judy Blume Forever” is streaming on Amazon Prime.

“Margaret” drew its first gasps before the print dried in 1970. Instead of a Disney princess spinning in a twirly skirt, we met an awkward 11-year-old girl discovering her sexuality and worrying about menstruation.

The famous Judy chant returns: “We must, we must, we must increase our bust!”

Banners were outraged by day, reading Judy by night.

What got lost in the hubbub about AA cups is the way the book de-toxified teen sexual confusion. Blume received tens of thousands of letters from young girls thanking her for making them feel OK about their hormonal selves.

Banners forgot/ignored that “Margaret” chronicles a girl’s religious quest. Margaret’s mom is Christian and her dad, Jewish. Margaret decides to sample a buffet of churches before selecting her spiritual entree. She even goes to confession.

Throughout her search, she prays every night.

“God, it’s me again, Margaret. First, let me say I’ve heard a lot of nice things about you.”

Then she gets to the point.

“God, I’m getting a bra. Now can you please give me something to put in it?”

Blume seamlessly quilts a young girl’s faith journey with her sexual coming of age via her bedtime prayers.

Margaret has a flock of dear friends who gather daily to share worries and to gossip. They are sworn to report their first period. They grow jealous and impatient.

In the end, the girls pass through puberty a bit disheveled, but unharmed.

Along the way, Margaret and God continue to chat.

“Maybe nobody’s listening out there,” she says, when her wishes aren’t instantly granted.

In the end, after crossing into womanhood, she apologizes as best she can.

“God, are you still there? It’s me again, Margaret. Thanks. Thanks a lot.”

“Margaret” is as much a spiritual film as one about puberty and adolescence.

The movie may push sales of “Margaret” past 10 million since 1970. The Blume library is cruising toward 100 million.

Banning backfired. Again.

I was too old and too male in 1970 to hide Blume books under my pillow. But I love her sweet warmth in portraying the confusing journey through sexual awareness.

I’m not sure how this glimpse inside the lives of 8-track kids will translate to the iPhone generation.

But since adolescence is still awkward, I’m hoping they’ll embrace Margaret as their new BFF.