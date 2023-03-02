Close (PG-13)

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: A

Spoilers ahead: This review needs to be transparent, because viewers deserve to know what awaits them.

John Steinbeck called adolescence “an aching kind of growing.”

My decade as an eighth grade teacher taught me not to underestimate the aching as kids struggle to grow up.

Coming of age stories are often cute, and the endings are often upbeat.

In reality, “coming of age” may well include retreating, hiding - and the ending may not be happy.

Lukas Dhont’s Belgian film “Close” explores coming of age in a sweet, sad tale of hello and goodbye.

“Close” begins with two boys at play – running through fields at one moment, playing soldier the next. Both Leo and Remi are blessed with loving moms who treat both boys as sons. The friends are welcome to eat at either home, and sleepovers don’t require advance approval.

I enjoyed a friendship like this. Dave’s mom, treated me as her second son. A boy can’t have too many mothers.

But this idyllic friendship suffers stress fractures when middle school arrives. Giggling girls confront the boys.

“Are you a couple?” they ask, pointedly.

“No, just friends.”

But the girls double-down: “No, you’re a couple.”

Remi shrugs off the bullying, but Leo becomes uncomfortable. He intentionally carves out more distance from Remi, his brother from a different mom.

The story is written and directed by Lukas Dhont. Although Dhont is gay and the script has a gay undercurrent, he says his story transcends gender and explores deep childhood friendship – in this case, a deep bond between two boys.

Leo doesn’t play with Remi as often. Leo joins a hockey team which separates them even more.

Remi’s heart breaks. He’s lonely.

We do not know how deep the ache, until the day when the kids are told to come to the gym where counselors are waiting.

What follows are thoughts that lie too deep for tears. But, ultimately, a river of tears flows – one fed by tributaries from students, teachers, parents. We cry, too.

The healer in this tale is the grieving mom, who reaches out to comfort her surrogate son.

Both need each other, and a long hug begins the road back.

The script has few words, choosing to hear the heart through sad eyes. Dhont is aware that grief does its work in silent spaces.

The bittersweet ending is tentative, but hopeful.

We leave with Wordsworth’s final stanza running through our minds.

Perhaps, in good time, Leo will grieve no longer, but rather find strength in what remains behind.