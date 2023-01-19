Film Review: The Whale

The Whale

At the Myrna Loy & Cinemark

(R)

Grade: B+

Darren Aronofsky is the anti-Disney director.

Instead of inviting us to slide our foot into the glass slipper and dance with the prince, Aronofsky turns off the lights, and shoves us into dark places.

“Requiem for a Dream” was an "agonizing and unflinchingly grim portrait of drug abuse."

In “The Wrestler” he introduced us to a broken, flawed aging fighter, “a proud pugilist in search of redemption.”

And in “Black Swan” we took a hallucinatory trip into the life of a ballet dancer: “part horror, part thriller, part Freudian nightmare.”

Aronofsky challenges us to embrace the goodness in struggling people.

“The Whale” is vintage Aronofsky.

We meet Charlie, an adjunct English writing teacher. He’s teaching online on Zoom, with his camera turned off to hide from his students.

He’s a morbidly obese man, with weight above 600 and blood pressure above 200.

His loving caretaker, Liz, implores Charlie to see a doctor. He refuses, resigned to fate.

Enter 17-year-old daughter Ellie, whom Charlie abandoned almost a decade ago. Charlie ran off with another man, who committed suicide.

That death sent him spiraling into binge-eating.

Ellie is still angry at her absentee dad. She treats him vengefully, cruelly.

The story is relentlessly depressing, but the sweet performance by Brendan Fraser reels us in.

Even while being insulted by his daughter, Charlie continues to love her unconditionally.

“I don’t want you to forget what a perfect person you are,” he says through tears. “I need to know that I did something right in my life.”

“The Whale” feels “stagy,” like a filmed play – hardly surprising since its script was written by the playwright. Almost the entire claustrophobic story was shot in Charlie’s living room.

A key minor character, a young door-knocking evangelist, tries to lead Charlie to God. Those scenes are awkward, unconvincing.

But such speed bumps are easily forgiven because of four authentic performances – by Charlie, Liz, Ellie and Mary, his ex-wife. I got chills during those tender scenes, as those who loved Charlie embraced their broken friend.

I also loved the moment, late, when Charlie chose to turn on his online Zoom camera. Some students cried, some laughed, but most seemed to radiate forgiveness.

They embraced their flawed mentor for his courage to be himself.

As always, Aronofsky introduces us to a tragic person, sliding downward.

We are tempted to judge, to pity.

In the end, we are asked to accept.

We are sent home in hopes we will judge less, forgive more.

That’s a journey I’m glad I took, my considerable discomfort notwithstanding.