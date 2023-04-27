Suzume (PG)

At the Cinemark

Grade: A

Chevalier (PG-13)

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: B

“Suzume,” a Makoto Shinkai Japanese animated gem, slipped into the Cinemark for the briefest of visits, apparently at the request of local management.

Thank you!

I’d love to see Auditorium 9 at Cinemark become a Helena home for international cinema!

“Suzume” is a “cross-over” animated film with universal appeal. Children will be enchanted by the teen heroine in search of love and adventure, as adults ponder the environmental subtext that inspired the story.

At the heart of the tale lies an invitation: The power to save the environment lies with the young. Only they can close the portals through which harm flows.

In 2011 an earthquake and tsunami hit Tohuku in northeastern Japan killing 20,000. That tragedy inspired Shinkai’s tale of “closers” who can sense a tremor and block its arrival.

Our story begins with a wispy girl named Suzume longing for love as she walks to school. She passes Souta, a handsome boy who asks directions to a ruin. Suzume follows him there and discovers a magical door, standing in a field.

Such doors, when opened, can unleash catastrophe upon the land but, when closed, can restore tranquility.

Souta is “a Closer,” a young rescuer who seeks to find doors and close them to protect people from harm.

This magical myth includes a love story with curious twists and somber revelations: the boy is transformed into a wooden child’s chair with only three legs; and young people are willing to die to save others.

Sacrifice is often authentic in Asian cinema. The samurai tradition of seppuku, preserving one’s honor by taking one’s own life, serves as a chilling symbol of selfless sacrifice.

The hero Souta has no such melodramatic ritual in mind, but he does put the lives of others above his own. That’s a powerful message to insert into a movie children will watch and love.

The animation is poetic, breathtaking at times.

Cinemark is bringing a filmed puppet adaptation of “Spirited Away” to town, presumably replacing “Suzume.” The movie “Spirted Away” is a 2001 classic from Japanese master Hayao Miyazaki.

Moviegoers can also stream two earlier films by Shinkai, “Your Name “and “Weathering With You.”

“Chevalier,” at the Myrna, profiles the life of a gifted and overlooked black composer – “the black Mozart” who battled racism in 18th century Paris.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s lead performance is compelling, but the story tilts melodramatic including a fabricated Mozart violin duel and a sexy affair.

A story worth telling, of course, but the “erased” black musician (who reportedly tuned his craft by practicing six hours a day), deserved a more measured coming-out party.