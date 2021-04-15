Morning after mourning: A mother’s journey

Pieces of a Woman
Netflix
(R)
Grade: B+
Women live longer.
Women have a higher tolerance for pain.
So how, exactly, did women earn the moniker “the weaker sex?” Biceptual vision?
There’s an old joke that if men were responsible for carrying babies, the human race would soon be extinct.
Another satirist envisioned such a world and predicted that if men gave birth 1.) they’d be eager to talk about commitment 2.) they wouldn’t think twins were cute 3.) they’d set curfew for their sons at 10 p.m. and 4.) they’d stay in bed during the entire pregnancy.
All this by way of introducing a film whose title does not appear for 30 minutes. Prior to that, we watch a woman give birth at home, aided by her midwife.
The birth is extenuated, painful and ends with the death of the newborn moments after birth.
That entire scene is very hard to watch because it presents childbirth unromantically and realistically – and has a very tragic ending.
After that traumatic opening, the film follows Martha, the mother, to document how she navigates the grief of losing her newborn. That, too, is recounted honestly.
We begin with Martha’s uneasy encounters with friends and co-workers who either say something awkward or inappropriate – or say nothing and back away.
A young employee had taken over her office, assuming she’d be on maternity leave.
“What are you doing here?” she says, sharply, as the flustered man leaves in a hurry.
We then move into the family.
Her husband, Sean, insists that the child has a full burial, while Martha prefers to donate the body to a university for research. After a short while, Sean becomes impatient with her grief, and asks her to resume sex before she’s ready or willing.
Martha’s mother, Elizabeth insists that she hire a good lawyer and sue the midwife for a large amount so that the she will “pay for her incompetence, for her monstrosity.” There’s no evidence, of any sort, that the midwife caused the death – in fact, she’s presented as smart, well trained and caring.
But Elizabeth persists: “We need justice here!” she says.
Martha fires back, “No, we do not need justice, YOU need justice.”
Elizabeth, regrettably, sees legal revenge as the only way to end the grief.
Finally, we focus on the inner struggles of Martha. Every child she sees on her daily routine triggers more grief. She’s on the bus watching a young girl make a handprint on a frosted window. Martha’s eyes are near tears and we know there’s a knot in her stomach.
In the days immediately after the tragedy, Martha was surprisingly strong, despite being emotionally devastated.
But in the face of the selfishness and thoughtlessness of those around her, Martha loses her balance and descends into depression.
Occasionally, we are given glimpses of the home with unwatered plants and unwashed dishes, a multi-layered symbol of a marriage under stress. She has no partner to cook a meal or wash a few pots and pans.
Martha’s mother, Elizabeth wins her battle to sue the midwife, and we end up in court – with a most surprising conclusion that transforms the dramatic arc from formulaic to thoughtful, even spiritual. I nodded as the trial unfolded, thanking the script for taking the high road.
Later, I learned why the tale ended so sensitively.
Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó and his life partner, screenwriter Kata Wéber, had experienced a miscarriage. This is their story.
"I felt that my body had been taken away from me because there were all of these people around expressing their opinions on the miscarriage,” said Weber, in an interview. “My body wasn't mine. I had to regain it back through writing, which was like therapy for me."
Vanessa Kirby earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for a nuanced, internal sharing of grief.
The overbearing mother is played with predictable power by Ellen Burstyn.
The title “Pieces of a Woman” is given an abstract twist when Sean draws on particle physics to suggest Martha is seeking “resonance.”
But I prefer a less pretentious translation: Martha is trying to reassemble her shattered self.
What lifts this story is the nuanced examination of grief – those around Martha prevent her from healing.
Not until the judge grants Martha’s request to make an unexpected speech in the courtroom, does Martha begin to heal.
Finally, she’s becoming whole again – and forgiveness opens that gate.