Morning after mourning: A mother’s journey

We begin with Martha’s uneasy encounters with friends and co-workers who either say something awkward or inappropriate – or say nothing and back away.

A young employee had taken over her office, assuming she’d be on maternity leave.

“What are you doing here?” she says, sharply, as the flustered man leaves in a hurry.

We then move into the family.

Her husband, Sean, insists that the child has a full burial, while Martha prefers to donate the body to a university for research. After a short while, Sean becomes impatient with her grief, and asks her to resume sex before she’s ready or willing.

Martha’s mother, Elizabeth insists that she hire a good lawyer and sue the midwife for a large amount so that the she will “pay for her incompetence, for her monstrosity.” There’s no evidence, of any sort, that the midwife caused the death – in fact, she’s presented as smart, well trained and caring.

But Elizabeth persists: “We need justice here!” she says.

Martha fires back, “No, we do not need justice, YOU need justice.”

Elizabeth, regrettably, sees legal revenge as the only way to end the grief.