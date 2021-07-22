Matador Michael Jordan and the running of the Bulls

MVP: Jordan was obsessed with winning, and would do almost anything to achieve that. As a high school sophomore Mike was cut from the varsity. His response: get stronger, practice more, grow taller.

Coaches taught him to look for the open man and to trust his teammates. He unselfishly passed to Steve Kerr for the winning shot in a crucial game. They taught him to meditate and focus on the moment. Teammates say “he played every game like it was his last.” He played through pain. He absorbed those lessons to become the NBA’s GOAT.

MVHB: Warriors coach Steve Kerr played beside Jordan. He emerges as the gentle soul of a team overflowing with big egos. Kerr's father, an academic, was killed in Beirut while serving as a college president. The death clearly left son Steve vulnerable, with no illusions about happy endings.

Counting coaching, Kerr has won more titles (8) than Jordan, and he possessed something Jordan lacked: Humility. Jordan was taught that passes lead to wins. Kerr passed because he was an unselfish person – a very different mindset. Jordan was always fabricating motivation by hating an opponent. Kerr could respect his opponents while still beating them.

Jordan was great. Kerr was classy. There’s a difference.