Masked moviegoers urged to resist 'Irresistible'

Gary, a D.C.-based Democratic operative, decides to get involved in a small town Wisconsin mayoral race, to make it a symbol of how Democrats can “win back the heartland.” The first scene finds the stuffy D.C. guy in a blue collar bar where he’s uncomfortable. Things go wrong when left meets right.

A scene like that might work with deft writing and Philip Seymour Hoffman at the bar. Not this time.

And it gets worse, fast. The low point is when the campaign computers discover one neighborhood is overwhelmingly female. They pour in pro-choice advertising until they learn those women are – nuns.

Who thought that would be funny? People on every side of that discussion will cringe. The repartee between Gary and his Republican counterpart Faith includes bizarre miscalculated sexual innuendos that belong in a different movie – “Hangover,” perhaps, or “Bridesmaids.”

Just when I thought it couldn’t get worse, the final act arrives. The writers decide to go for a “Sixth Sense” shocker of an ending. I’ll give them credit: I didn’t see this train wreck coming.

The conclusion effectively undercuts the entire story we’ve just watched. See the movie to see how. No, don’t.