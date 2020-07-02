Masked moviegoers urged to resist 'Irresistible'

Irresistible
The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: D
Thumper’s Rule came to mind as I watched “Irresistible” at the Myrna.
Thumper the bunny thought Bambi’s legs were “kinda wobbly,” prompting his mom to advise: “If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all.”
Knowing the Myrna is having a hard time prying good films out of the studio vaults, we all want to support their recovery.
Part of me wanted to follow Thumper’s Rule and zip my lips.
But fair is fair. You win some, you lose some and some are canceled due to COVID. I still love you, Myrna.
On paper, “Irresistible” looked, well, irresistible.
Jon Stewart, a cynical talk show host with a biting political wit, makes a film about the state of American politics.
Promisingly, he casts Steve Carell in the lead. Carell has been getting deeper with every film, and seems to have left his shallow days behind him.
Sadly, the script takes the wrong road in spinning its allegory about dirty politics. Once the one-liners started flying, I realized the writers were hoping we’d be distracted from a rather condescending portrait of small town America.
Gary, a D.C.-based Democratic operative, decides to get involved in a small town Wisconsin mayoral race, to make it a symbol of how Democrats can “win back the heartland.” The first scene finds the stuffy D.C. guy in a blue collar bar where he’s uncomfortable. Things go wrong when left meets right.
A scene like that might work with deft writing and Philip Seymour Hoffman at the bar. Not this time.
And it gets worse, fast. The low point is when the campaign computers discover one neighborhood is overwhelmingly female. They pour in pro-choice advertising until they learn those women are – nuns.
Who thought that would be funny? People on every side of that discussion will cringe. The repartee between Gary and his Republican counterpart Faith includes bizarre miscalculated sexual innuendos that belong in a different movie – “Hangover,” perhaps, or “Bridesmaids.”
Just when I thought it couldn’t get worse, the final act arrives. The writers decide to go for a “Sixth Sense” shocker of an ending. I’ll give them credit: I didn’t see this train wreck coming.
The conclusion effectively undercuts the entire story we’ve just watched. See the movie to see how. No, don’t.
When it’s all over, Stewart decides to make sure we understood the message. So, he inserts a post-film interview in which we learn about the harm done by campaign finance laws. An interview to end a film?
Lost in all this is Steve Carell, who can’t swim very far with Stewart’s cement block of a script around his ankles.
We need to remind ourselves that political satires can work.
Philip Seymour Hoffman is a great example of an actor who could bring a political story to life. Both “Ides of March” and “Charlie Wilson’s War” shined a penlight on the cynical ruthless underbelly of politics.
A brilliant example of Blue Suits meeting Blue Collar was “Local Hero,” a 1983 film about an oil executive who visits a small Scottish village to convince them to welcome a refinery. By the end, the Scots have converted Big Oil from martinis to Scotch on the rocks. Now that was an irresistible film.
The mistake here was to preach too loudly and to go for cheap laughs too often. A message film must be driven by a great performance, one we care about – one who brings the harms home on a personal level.
Carell needed to stop reaching for slapstick and find the subtle satire inside this promising premise.
Stewart plucks too many low-hanging fruits while skewering small-town types. He’s ultimately setting us up for the “big reveal” at the end when he winks: “Just foolin.’ I love ’em all after all!”
By that time the damage is done.
The movie I’d rather see?
I’d love to see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez belly up to the Hell Creek Bar in Jordan, Montana, for an IPA and talk politics. Trump won 91% of the vote in Garfield County, but I’m betting AOC – who won 78% of her New York district -- could gain some admirers, even if she couldn’t change their votes.
A subversive tale like that would take a very insightful writer who could find some common ground inside the bi-polar warriors battling in the American Colosseum these days.
Maybe next week.
